My most vociferous online critic sounds like a bright fellow. I'd guess that, if we were ever to meet over drinks, we'd have an invigorating, civilized discussion on the topics of the day.
I wouldn't be constrained by a 500-word limit and Mr. Critic would probably adhere to his mother's 'no name-calling' admonition. We wouldn't AGREE on anything social or political any more than frogs will fly, but we likely wouldn't get kicked out of the bar for engaging in fisticuffs, either.
Mr. Critic might actually concur with me on how frustrating it is when you encounter an intelligent person who doesn't agree with you. It's different with someone who's as dumb as a box of rocks (as he maintains that I am;) those folks you can just pat on the head and send on their way. But a smart person with seriously skewed world views? Now that's a challenge!
We all feel that our opinions are sensible, logical ones, otherwise we'd change them, right? Right?
Hell no! Most of us slam down that chisel as soon as we've etched our views in stone and we'll defend them to the death before we'll start chipping at a different rock. Especially if we're old. It would be too demoralizing to have a forehead-slapping 'Aha!' moment when something suddenly clicks and be forced to admit that, for all these years, we've been looking through a cracked lens. We might experience the awakening, but own it? Act on it? Not likely. Can you say 'bullheaded'?
Bullheaded, stubborn, invested, passionate; there are a lot of ways to describe how most of us feel about our opinions. 'Flexible' isn't one of them. No, there's a perceived stigma about changing our minds that feels like a betrayal of someone or something, if only habit. Many years ago, I was forced by circumstances to change to a Ford from a BMW. Now, I roll my eyes at the nonsense I see in choosing the more expensive to buy and maintain car. I was considerably younger then; it was easier to reexamine what made sense, what didn't, and adapt to that change. Thirty years later, even if I won the lotto, I'd keep my Ford (Oh, ok; I might upgrade to a Lincoln.)
Would I ever be as flexible in my choice of political ideology? Nope. As an observer of the vagaries of Right and Left practically from the cradle, it's hard to envision a circumstance that would spin me to the dark side. I certainly disdain a few individual conservative politicians and policies, but my political philosophy is firmly based in the conservative, capitalist ideals of our country's founders and not tempted by the nonsensical, unworkable socialism being espoused by the left.
So, no, Mr. Critic and I wouldn't change each others' minds. But we'd both probably harbor thoughts of bringing another bright person into our political fold of choice as we sipped our drinks. Let's see… whiskey neat for me and a Shirley Temple for him?
First of all leslie, let me thank you for your writings, either as part of WMI editorial staff or as a citizen editorial writer. Either way, you are expressing your views and critisizing others with your mostly political editiorial opinions for the public to absorb. That they may make a decision whether they agree with you or not. Those that agree with you will let you know and those that disagree with you will also let you know. You can expect that everytime you publicly are critical of other people's opinions, political and religious philosophies that you are inviting opposing views to counter yours. That's the nature of the beast and that is a good thing. Public involvement makes for a better informed social society and a better government. BTW, it also makes WMI more interesting.
Now for me to post my comments on your editorial. Leslie when you go to vote, do you vote for a Liberal, a conservative or do you vote for a republican or a Democrat? So can you define for us what exactly is a conservative? Most Americans, including myself, are conservative in some things and Liberal in others. So my question to you is why put a label on yourself that is meaningless? In the voting booth, you will either vote for a republican candidate or a democrat candidate, both espousing their political party's philosophy. For example: the republican philosophy (Trickle Down Theory) is that government exists only to help out the corporations and the wealthy and they will create jobs and the wealth will trickle down to the poor. Unfortunately,the fact is, the wealth and jobs trickled out to third world countries. Democrat philosophy,(Trickle up Theory) is recognizing that capitalism, the system of buying and sellings of goods, has it's flaws. It does create wealth and jobs, but it also creates unemployment, recessions, depressions,autocrats and poverty. When capitalism fails our citizenery or when other societal problems afflict our citizens, it is the constitutional enumerated (Preamble) duty,responsibility,purpose of our government to "Provide and Promote the General Welfare," of "We the People," citizens. That is what republicans and what you leslie call "Socialism,"....the United States government helping it's citizens with programs like Public Education, Medicare, Social Security,Tricare,Medicaid, SNAP, Unemployment Insurance, G.I. Bill, and many more. By spreading the wealth to the poor and to the middle class, it will help small business sales which in turn will create a demand that Trickles Up for more products from distributors and manufacturers. Leslie, the one thing that you republicans need to remember is that capitalism is not a form nor a system of governance of people, for that we have the United States government created by the Constitution which was created by the founding fathers.
