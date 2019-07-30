Mueller, schmueller. What a charade THAT was! While I join the many congressmen who thanked him for his military service to our country, I found Robert Mueller’s performance before them to be a big “Meh.”
There was no Aha! moment when we heard something we hadn’t already known or suspected. The only real reveal was: Bob Mueller didn’t know his way around the report bearing his name but prepared by a bunch of Hillary supporters. He stated he was ‘unfamiliar’ with Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm which figured prominently in ‘his’ report. Hard to give credence to anything Muller said when he was confused on so many well-known points. It was a woebegone and (hopefully) final appearance for a man who’s blemished a distinguished career.
All of the carrying-on about how the Russians tried to influence our elections has some validity regarding future vigilance against Russian, Chinese and other bad actors. But the key word regarding the 2016 election was ‘tried.’ They didn’t change a single vote mechanically. They may have influenced some voters (either way) because of the brouhaha in the mainstream press, but no votes were changed and Trump was legally elected.
Now just stop it. Stop this nonsense about trying to find co-conspirators to a conspiracy which didn’t exist. No conspiracy equals no co-conspirators. Stop spending our tax dollars on trying to parse a $25 million report which declined to offer an opinion and was unable to reach a judgment on obstruction. No “exoneration”? Listen, in criminal context, the term exonerate refers to a situation where a person convicted of a crime is later proved to be innocent. No conviction equals no exoneration. Stop with this hysteria.
Many of us recently spent eight agonizing years chewing our tongues rather than criticize a President’s policies and job qualifications lest we be eviscerated for questioning a black man. Had we decried any of his actions, we’d have been savaged as racists even though most of us didn’t give a hoot what color his skin is. We thought he was a lousy, unprepared President, simple as that. But we certainly didn’t spend two years and tens of millions of dollars trying to invalidate an election. No, we put on our big boy pants and toughed it out.
Those who are among the privileged class of victims (if they choose that route) in this country are insulated from criticism by their skin color, sexual preference, disabilities or gender choices. If we cisgender deplorables have the audacity to point out poor policy decisions made by a transgender black woman in a wheelchair, we are going to be burned at the stake. We are labeled as racist, homophobic, misogynistic droolers for any disagreement with ideologies of the protected classes. Inadvertent members of those groups who defy the crowd and say a guy who’s as gay as they are is in the wrong are going to be disemboweled right along with the straight chumps.
I’ve recently been taken to task by a reader who strongly disagrees with my support of President Trump. Wonderful! Nobody enjoys a bracing political discussion more than I do. One of this reader’s issues was I didn’t enumerate enough reasons for approving of Trump’s job in office (if not his demeanor). These columns of mine are limited in length, but briefly: lowest unemployment rates (including among all minorities) in 50 years; a tough stance with countries who are used to us doling out aid and asking nothing in return; head-on confrontation with the crisis on our southern border; straight talk rather than feel-good platitudes in many areas. Quite a lot considering the harassment he’s taken at every turn.
The Mueller Report was a dud and the ‘movie version’ can’t possibly have changed anyone’s mind about anything except Mueller’s own credibility. So let’s quit throwing OUR money away on impeachment nonsense and support the duly elected President of the United States. If you don’t like him, vote for someone else next time but quit trying to obstruct American progress.
I wish President Trump was a queer black woman. He’d be bullet-proof, wouldn’t he?
Leslie Baker is a native Arizonian who retired from the construction and real estate industries. She volunteered for over 20 years with various Hospice organizations. She and her husband, Phillip Mojica, live in Linden.
First of all, over the course of his nearly two year long criminal probe, special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors have now indicted 34 individuals and three Russian businesses on charges ranging from computer hacking to conspiracy and financial crimes. Those indictments have led to seven guilty pleas and four people sentenced to prison. The investigation started as an investigation into Russians meddling in our elections ( a crime) and it was found that the Trump campaign people were involved in those criminal activities. Here's the assesment by our intelligence people:
The Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a joint statement on behalf of the U.S. Intelligence Community. The USIC is made up of 16 agencies, in addition to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
"The U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC) is confident that the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations. The recent disclosures of alleged hacked e-mails on sites like DCLeaks.com and WikiLeaks and by the Guccifer 2.0 online persona are consistent with the methods and motivations of Russian-directed efforts. These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process. Such activity is not new to Moscow—the Russians have used similar tactics and techniques across Europe and Eurasia, for example, to influence public opinion there. We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities." O.K. Leslie do you dispute the assesment by all 17 of our american intelligence agencies? Your opinion is just that your opinion, the opinion of all our intelligence agencies is factual. Moreover, the time republicans took to investigate President Bill Clinton was four years, and it produced nothing more than lying about a consentual affair. The time and taxpayer money that republicans spent investigating Hillary Clinton with the 10 Benghazi investigations was two and a half years and $7.8 million taxpayer dollars and their final Benghazi report did not single out any wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton. The Mueller criminal investigation has taken two years and has cost the taxpayers zero dollars. As a matter of fact, the Mueller investigation has netted the federal government an estimated $16 million dollars. Mueller spent $26 million and aquired through an agreement that required Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort to forfeit five multi-million dollar properties, a life insurance policy, and the contents of multiple bank accounts, all which total an estimated $42 million dollars. Leslie, please keep in mind that the Benghazi investigation was a congressional probe,while the Muellar investigation was a criminal investigation.
Some people say the weirdest things in defense of this POTUS. Leslie, we all know you would hate this POTUS if he were a black lesbian.
