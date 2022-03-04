I have several ties to people called Ukrainians.
As a Jew’s Harp player for the past 48 years, I purchase my professional harps from the world’s best makers of this musical contraption. My favorite “Masters” who make the best harps, live in Ukraine and Russian.
I am friends with many of them on Facebook and we are able to communicate using translation software.
Denis Plekhanov, a world-famous Drymba or Vargan maker (what the Jew’s Harp is called in Ukraine and Russia), lives in Chernihiv (also known as Chernigov), Ukraine near the border of Belarus. The city has a population of 285,000 people and there has been heavy fighting there for seven days. He is between Kyiv (Kiev) and the Belarus border.
The BBC reports, “Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from destroyed a shopping centre in the city of Chernihiv, north of Ukraine.” Monday night the city was bombed all night long according to BBC reports.
Plekhanov has been posting a lot on Facebook including this from a man named Sergiy Kudin, who is a mental health counselor.
“It’s all already happened! This is the first thing to understand and accept. We are all, all without exception, at the epicenter of events. From the own center of ‘acceptance’ you need to take care of your stability and stability of your loved ones. The war will surely end, and life will go on. And, however we are not rocking right now, keep your balance, my good ones! Anyone who needs psychological support, write to me on Facebook Messenger or Viber. Supporting each other will help you cope with any situation! This is biology and then — psychology. We are so set up. I can immediately log on to Zoom (no password needed).”
I also found that there is a reward offered by a man for each piece of Russian equipment that is knocked out and $300 for each captured or killed Russian soldier.
“Glory to Ukraine! We will protect our Chernihiv from invaders! A personal reward from me for the burnt BTR — 150 thousand UAH, BMP — 200 000, tank — 250 000, captured or killed Russian-fascist occupiers 300 $ each,” Владислав Атрошенко wrote on Plekhanov’s Facebook wall.
I also found a photograph on his wall of two Russians soldiers who where were captured and bound to trees alive with plastic wrap.
Even though the invaders are killing Ukrainians, the people of Ukraine possess the mercy to allow these men to live.
Plekhanov is well and still at home, with only bread and water to sustain him, yet he continues to post for the world to watch.
“I ask for a boycott of Russian harps. By buying Russian harps you are sponsoring the war in Ukraine,” Plekhanov wrote online.
I am boycotting Russian harps, even though some of my favorite instruments were made in Russia.
Tuesday morning, I was able to do an interview with Plekhanov by typing and translating over Facebook. His English isn’t strong, so he wrote me in Ukrainian and I translated using online software — which sometimes doesn’t work perfectly.
Here is what my friend said when I asked him if he was safe.
“No, No, I am not in security. We don’t have good fortifications. We sit in this apartment further from the windows. Residential areas, a hypermarket (supermarket), a historical center, a city center, a cinema, a children’s dental clinic are on fire here in Chernihiv. The suburb of Chernigov was completely destroyed. My city is in the control of the Russian Army. We are fighting against the Russians in the whole city. All people helping our army. Old people sit at home. In the city bombs, rockets, vacuum bombs and artillery explode.”
Plekhanov is doing the best he can under the circumstances.
“The death of Putin will be accelerated. Putin will die. That’s going to happen, and our nation lives. I was lucky to find food. I can’t understand how many people are dying in my city. I cannot forgive the Russians for their silence and cowardice. They are afraid to protest and remove Putin from power. Ukrainians died in Mariupol for their freedom. Russians can’t do that. Now there is death on a national scale. Pass on to Biden a big thank you for the javalins (stinger missiles),” he wrote adding, “I finished making this harp on the last peaceful day,” Plekhanov then sent me a photograph of the harp and a video of him playing it.
At the end my friend said he doesn’t even have a gun right now.
I fear for the lives of my Jew’s Harp-Drymba friends in Ukraine. I stand with you my brothers and pray against the evil that has attacked you. I pray that you will survive this and flourish soon when the Russians are defeated.
I can only imagine just how difficult it is there.
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades before coming to Arizona. Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com.
