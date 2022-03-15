I was starting to lose hope.
On March 4, I published a column about how my friend Denis Plekhanov, a world-famous Drymba or Vargan maker (what the Jew’s Harp is called in Ukraine and Russia), is trapped in Chernihiv near the border of Belarus. The city has a population of 285,000 people. He is between Kyiv (Kiev) and the Belarus border, and the area has been under heavy attack since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
Thursday, Russian forces surround Chernihiv and hit it hard with 17 intense bombing raids, including many using the deadly thermobaric or vacuum bombs.
Friday morning the New York Times wrote, “Russian forces have encircled and are laying siege to the ancient city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, the mayor said, adding that critical infrastructure for its 300,000 residents was rapidly failing as it came under repeated bombardment.”
“We are surrounded,” Chernihiv’s mayor, Vladyslav Atroshenko, said in an online statement, adding the rising death toll from the fighting meant his city has run out of room to bury its dead.
“This is the first time in my life when I have to excavate the graves to bury five coffins together,” the mayor said. “Dozens of multistory buildings have been ruined. Thousands of people have no place to live.”
The people of this entire city are separated from the rest of Ukraine. They have no electrical power, gas, heat or even food and water. The city is cutoff from the rest of the nation’s power grid and water supply pipes were destroyed by the heavy bombing.
Thursday my friend made a post on Facebook writing, “Of course, I really love the Armed Forces. But, I do not know of any program within my reach to support the civilian population. FOPs (sole entrepreneur) in Action do not count. Because in addition to FOPs, there are also retirees with meager pensions. In the news and current news: DiCaprio and Germany have allocated a lot of money to Ukraine. But there is no place to get free bread. At least one on hand. Yesterday bread was UAH (Ukrainian currency) 20, today UAH 30. According to the number of reports from Privat and Monobank, there is a feeling that the army exists entirely at the expense of citizens. And to the citizens — shish (nothing).”
As I was writing this column word came from one of his friends in Ukraine that Plekhanov was still alive.
Olga Barfi, who lives in Poltava, Ukraine, wrote, “Denis reported that they have no communication and internet, but he’s fine.”
That is such a relief. I knew communications, especially the internet, were probably down but I feared the worst after reading the news on Friday morning. I’m so glad Denis is alive but I’m sure it’s hell!
Finally Plekhanov messaged me.
“I am alive. There is no water. The electricity just went off,” Plekhanov wrote Friday morning.
When I said it was so good to hear from him, he replied, “Hug.”
Later he wrote, “No power again.”
I did not hear from him again that day.
I have also been mulling over what Vladimir Putin’s goal is by starting this invasion.
Putin is probably the richest person on the planet as he has been stealing Russia’s riches for the past 22 years. At 69 years of age, he wants for nothing, so why would he bother to invade Ukraine?
Many believe he is trying to put the old Soviet Union back together again. If that is the case many other nations may be the next to be invaded.
Using the playbook of Adolf Hitler, will Putin invade country after country? Who is next? Are Poland and Moldova ready?
At some point NATO will have to react.
Many people wonder why Russian forces are taking possession of nuclear reactors and rumors of using nuclear bombs and chemical weapons abound.
I have even heard an analogy the Putin plans to leave Ukraine as polluted wasteland that a human could not cross due to contamination. That would impact the health and welfare of every person on this planet — including Putin.
I just cannot grasp why Putin is hell bent on destroying Ukraine. It is costing him everything he has, and all that Russia would have been.
What am I missing here?
Putin ran for the office of mayor of Saint Petersburg in 1996 and lost the election.
He then became a deputy chief of the Presidential Property Management Department. On March 26, 1997, Russian President Boris Yeltsin appointed him deputy chief of the presidential staff.
In July 1998, Putin was promoted by Yeltsin to head the Federal Security Service (FSS), one of the successors of the KGB. He became a permanent member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in October 1998 and its secretary in March 1999.
In August 1999 he was appointed as one of three First Deputy Prime Ministers, which enabled him later on that day, as the previous government led by Sergei Stepashin had been sacked, to be appointed acting Prime Minister of the Government of the Russian Federation by Yeltsin.
Just four months later, on Dec. 31, 1999, Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned, and Putin automatically became Acting President of the Russian Federation.
After losing a mayoral election, Putin somehow shot into the president’s seat in just under four years. How is that possible? Why would he want to soil his legacy by killing thousands of civilians in Ukraine?
It just doesn’t make any sense.
Putin should retire, spend his days on the beaches of the Black Sea and leave the rest of the planet alone.
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades before coming to Arizona.
Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com
