On June 4, 1922 the “Albuquerque Sunday Harald” newspaper began publishing Nathan Bibo’s “Reminiscences of Early New Mexico.”
Bibo was writing about things that had happened 40 to 50 years before, so some of his memories do not exactly match other records of that time period and for some there is no corresponding record to be compared. Must of the discrepancies are only minor. On the whole his recollection of names, dates, and locations is remarkable.
In his narrative, Bibo writes of bringing supplies from New Mexico to the new military post in the White Mountains of Arizona. He got a contract to supply 100,000 pounds of corn, which his brother, Simon, brought to the post from Cebolleta, New Mexico through the Little Colorado Valley and over the White Mountains to get to the post from the north.
He then got a contract to supply 100 tons of hay. He hired two men and provided them with wagons and equipment to harvest the wild grass in the high mountains, where it grew in abundance. However the men were selling the hay to the military and keeping the money for themselves. Lt. Upham, the quartermaster at Camp Apache, realized what was happening and sent a message to Bibo in New Mexico informing him.
The two men that Bibo had hired learned that he was coming and left in the other direction before he arrived, never to be heard of again. Of the other men who had been engaged in hauling the hay down from the high country only two, each owning two wagons, agreed to stay on. The others were afraid of getting caught in the snow that often comes early at that elevation.
Bibo bought another four wagons and the oxen to pull them. They blazed and cut a road to the summit arriving at the end of September. He sent four wagon loads down to the post intending to load the other four the next day. Overnight it began to snow — with two feet on the ground by daylight and still snowing — unable to find all of the oxen they took what they could and began their descent down the mountain. Soon they could no longer make out the trail in the by then waist deep snow. Luckily two Apache men, Petone and Alchesay, had come looking for them. They led Bibo and his friend Juan DeDios down below the snow line to their camp and fed them.
Nathan Bibo was in a terrible position. He still hadn’t fulfilled the hay contract plus he owed the money he had borrowed to finance the enterprise.
When he arrived back at Camp Apache the post trader Thomas Ewing, upon learning of his predicament, invited Bibo to stay with him and provided him with a new set of clothes. At the same time Lt. Upham had a way for him to satisfy his hay contract. He suggested that Bibo get 12 to 15 dozen large butcher knives and provide them to the local Apache women who would then cut hay from the local area and bring it into the post as some of them had already been doing.
It took about 10 days to get the knives from New Mexico. As soon as he distributed the knives the women came in a constant procession carrying from 60 to 100 pounds of grass in bundles on their backs. It only took a short time for him to fulfill his contract.
While this was going on Ewing informed him that he had sold his store and business to Solomon Barth of Cubero, New Mexico. But Barth had such a bad reputation among the military officers at Camp Apache that the commander, Colonel Green, had given him just 24 hours to leave the post. In fact Solomon Barth would be convicted of selling guns, ammunition and whiskey to Indians in New Mexico in 1872. He was sentenced to a 25 dollar fine and one day in jail.
Upon hearing that Bibo had refused Barth’s offer to run the store for him, Colonel Green asked Bibo to stay on and told him that all the officers would recommend him as permanent post trader. Ewing agreed to take monthly payments for the purchase of the merchandise. All of the officers at the post signed his application for post tradership and within two months, he received the appointment from the government.
Within a few months he was able to pay Ewing what he owed plus the money he had previously borrowed to finance his hay contract. Bibo would later sell-out to a Mr. Cronley and return to New Mexico.
Among his reminisences Bibo claimed to have been at the wedding of Corydon E. Cooley and his Apache wife Mollie.
He said that he was Cooley’s best man and witness in the winter of 1871 and that the ceremony was performed by Lt. P.S. Bomus the Post Adjutant. He also lists a Colonel A. J. Hunt as one of he officers at Camp Apache.
This is one of the places where Bibo’s memory is close but not exactly accurate. I have a copy of the handwritten “marriage license” and it is dated “Camp Apache A.T. April 21, 1872.” Unfortunately the original document has deteriorated thru the years, especially where it has been folded and re-folded so many times.
One of the worst parts is where the witness signatures are. So it cannot be told whether Bibo’s signature is there or not. The text of the document reads “I certify that this day, by virtue of the power vested in me, as a commissioned officer of the Army of the U.S., and at present adjutant of the post of Camp Apache A.T., joined in the holy bands of matrimony, Mr. Corydon E. Cooley to Miss Mollie Coytero.” it is signed “P.S. Bomus 2nd Lt. 1st. Cavalry Post Adjutant.” The other part that is legible reads “Witnesses: James C. Hunt” (not A.J. Hunt) followed by maybe two other names that are illegible and then “Dr. M. Soulé.” Doctor Milan Soulé was the post surgeon at the time.
Incidently the last name “Coyotero” that is given to Mollie was simply made up for the occasion. The term Coyotero was first used by the Spanish and later adopted by the Americans and can best be described as referring to those Apache groups that they didn’t know anything about who lived in that part of Arizona where the settlers had never been.
Anthony Cooley is a local historian and retired employee of the White Mountain Independent. He is a descendent of Show Low’s founder Corydon Cooley.
