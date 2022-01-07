That’s right, it’s only been about a week since you’ve proclaimed those plans, promises, pledges and resolutions which were set to begin on Jan. 1. How many are you still following? To be sure, though, most New Year’s resolutions go in one year and out the other.
I know, you meant well and genuinely believed you’d follow through with the lofty goals you set for yourself for the new year. But as the champagne buzz wore off and dawn’s insistent light shined through your bloodshot peepers, you were already justifying reasons to break those resolutions, weren’t you? It’s a new year, be honest.
New year resolutions are often defined as to-do lists for the first two weeks of January. With that in mind, I’ll go over a few resolutions others have shared with me which will probably never make it to February.
One friend told me his resolution was to go back to school. Not so much to enrich his mind but rather to suspend the repayment of his student loans, I suspect. Resolving not to harbor ulterior motives never entered the equation.
I’ve heard some pandemic related resolutions this year. One is resolving to actually go outside and be amongst people again (following medical guidelines, of course). Another promises to relearn social cues lost after months of isolation. One friend has resolved to wear pants on Zoom calls, although I think he’s bluffing, and another acquaintance vowed to check work email at least once a month or so. We’ll see how long that lasts.
Many folks’ new year resolutions deal with getting fit while others promise to lose the weight that was blamed on overindulging during the season.
Although, to be candid, they were probably fat before the holidays. Either way, these resolutions will likely be dismissed before Feb. 1.
Some resolutions embracing fitness routines include taking up yoga but I’ll bet this is only to justify wearing yoga pants 24/7. Perhaps a good exercise resolution might be to not use the water bottle holder on gym equipment to hold your can of Pringles? But maybe your best bet for an obtainable fitness resolution would be to try to get your friends even fatter so you will look skinny. More fudge, anyone?
Financial resolutions always make for smart promises as the new year begins. Resolving to have your financial future dependent upon the outcome of the state lottery or a Publisher’s Clearing House prize is not a particularly smart promise, however. Planning to claim your pet as a dependent on this year’s tax return is not, either.
Promising to secure and/or maintain gainful employment is a sound financial resolution but resolving to come to work at least once a week without a hangover may be setting the bar just a smidge too low.
I know someone who has resolved for this new year to be proactive in managing their online security and discouraging would-be hackers by making “username” her password and using “password” as her username on websites. She calls it genius. I call it… well, we’ll see.
Many people try to be altruistic with their resolutions by promising to become a better person in the new year. I think many would have better luck at actually realizing their resolution by being more honest, like resolving to pretend to be a better person in the new year. Keep your resolutions honest and attainable.
Me? I’ll keep my resolutions simple and hopefully easy to realize. I’ll resolve to try and write 2022 instead of 2021 most of the time. And I think one of the best resolutions I can make that will bring me peace, joy and satisfaction throughout the new year, and, importantly, can be met with little effort on my part, is to resolve to not hang out with people who are always asking me what my new year’s resolutions are.
