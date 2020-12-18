My brother and sister-in-law’s church in Old Towne Orange, California streamed an hour-long Christmas concert that was spectacular. Organ, bells, large musical ensemble, and a huge, fabulous choir! The music was soaring and the photography was expert. Loved it and loved what it did for my spirits.
It was the first weekend of December when I decided that Christmas decor just wasn’t going to happen at our house this year. And, goldarn it, I was through with mailing Christmas cards, too. If the restaurants are all closed on the 25th, we’ll have a can of chili for our feast. Bah, humbug!
I had a rotten cold at the moment and was grumpy as all get out.
By the middle of the next week, I had most of the Christmas cards mailed and was considering menu possibilities. No decor as I write this, but you never know, a wreath may yet show up on the door!
So many of us are isolated from our friends and extended families. Everyone I know is suffering with a generalized anxiety that makes them short-tempered and feeling that they can’t quite trust their decision-making skills.
Events have been canceled willy-nilly, kids are forced to wear masks and Santa can’t get within six feet of a child, much less hold one in his lap. Small businesses are shuttering because people are relying on Amazon for everything from toilet paper to dog collars. Pretty hard to find a lot of ‘Ho Ho Ho’ out there.
Even my dearest friend (the most positive woman alive) is feeling it. She told me that she’s been watching nothing on TV except the Hallmark channel. She said she knows it will be a happy ending: boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy and girl reconcile and live happily ever after. Bam. No stress and no brains required. She says it’s about all she’s up for these days. This friend’s home, which usually outshines a Macy’s Christmas extravaganza, is as barren of decoration as is mine this year.
And yet… It’s Christmas! It’s a most meaningful time of year for Christians. All faiths have their cherished holidays and traditions and for a great many of us, Christmas is it. The close Jewish friends I’ve had didn’t believe all of what I do but invariably seemed to enjoy the more secular side of Christmas. The parties, sparkling trees, festive dinners, happy children and general good cheer are something that any but the worst grinch can smile over and share.
There is always wonder and joy to be found in our lives: baby’s first Christmas, a lively new puppy, news that your job is secure or your cancer is in remission. The joy we feel in life’s blessings is a gift in itself.
Yes, we are facing a holiday season unlike any other. What else would we expect from 2020? As different as it promises to be for all of us, I sincerely wish each of you a peaceful, joyous Merry Christmas and a much happier 2021!
