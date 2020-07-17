People are rotten. Since the dawn of time, every race, gender and religion have done hideous things to one another. Whether you read history books or the Bible, rotten is an inescapable fact of life.
From the beginning, every civilization worth its salt made it their mission to acquire more land for its people to occupy. The people we know as Native Americans arrived thousands of years ago from Asia to scatter and settle across what’s now the U.S. Newly reviled explorer Christopher Columbus was among the last (not first and certainly not only) of the adventurers to land on the opposite shore. Scandinavia, Britain, Spain, and France all tried to lay claim to our country.
Every ruler from the dawn of time has aspired to own slaves. Many slaves were bought from black Africans who made a profession of selling their kinsmen to any nation out shopping. (How about asking THEM for reparations?)
Whether you’re talking King David, Crazy Horse, Custer, or any other historic figure, you’ll find plenty to protest if you’re going to use today’s standards. If you’re determined to appoint yourself as judge and jury to the long-dead, be sure to use the laws that were in place in their time, not whatever feel-good, ‘we’re all in this together’ signaling is in vogue today.
It was never pretty and politically correct. The expansion of man across the earth’s continents was a violent, vicious path of pillage and plunder from day one. Those guys didn’t get sweet little “participation trophies” if all they did was wave from the sidelines. They didn’t win thrones, power and favor by being the nicest guy in the room.
Who does win? The ones most determined. Today, there are winners all across America. Those who arrived as refugees, slaves and indentured servants (or on prison ships as one of my 1700’s ancestors did) have descendants around the country who won. They won by getting as much education as was available to them, by taking chances when they were presented, and, most importantly, by schooling themselves and their children to not label themselves as victims.
Whining and carrying on about how you’ve been wronged by events that took place before you were born is the worst sort of loser mentality. People who died before you were a twinkle in anyone’s eye have no influence on what you make of your life. Look at the admirable and successful among your family and community and try to understand what they did and what thought process they followed to get there. I can guarantee that you will not see an ‘Oh, poor me’ attitude among those people. You will see people who build rather than destroy and take responsibility for their own actions.
People are wonderful. Since the beginning of time every race, gender, and religion has done inspiring, generous, nurturing things for their fellows. Whether you read history books or the Bible, wonderful people are an inspirational and inescapable fact of life; let’s try to emulate them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.