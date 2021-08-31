I’m offended that you speak about the “American action” to do such and such.
I’m an American, and I don’t agree with you’re exit plan from Afghanistan; I don’t agree with your COVID-19 vaccination plan; I don’t agree with your immigration plan, nor your border security plan; I don’t agree with your crime fighting plan in our cities; I don’t agree with your public education plan to level the playing field by attacking race and dumbing down the system, eliminating English, math and science courses; I don’t agree with your plan to hike social welfare and create a class of drones; I don’t agree with your selective efforts to rewrite American history, destroying our national monuments and our traditions; I don’t agree with your foreign policy to placate our antagonists, while at the same time failing to defend our interests; I don’t agree with your anti-Christian legislation, designed to reset the moral and ethical codes that our founding fathers believed.
In short, you are an offense to me, and I refer to our state papers where we read in effect that when a government no longer represents the will of its people, it needs to be over-turned and start anew. That’s the great reset that I see.
But who am I to judge? What do I know? I’m just one, small person in a nation of 330 million people. Surely our elected officials, who are well-versed business people, and lawyers, military people, and public servants of years of experience, know better than me. Then why are we seeing such chaos in our nation now? How is it that all these smart people are making decisions that offend, embarrass and shake the foundations of our nation?
The fact of the matter is that we no longer have an “American government.” Now, we have a “world government,” which is exactly what the deep state wants. So, I’m reminded of the United Nations and their “Agenda 21.” How are we involved? It’s a socialist plan to rule the world from the top down, not, as Americans will, from the bottom up.
Back in 1964, when Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater was running for president, he was asked by a reporter: “Mr. Goldwater, how do you feel about China (communist China) wanting to join the United Nations?” His response was classic: “That’s fine with me...give them our seat.”
The “Agenda 21" theme is being perpetuated throughout our government now. Current decisions and plans fit in well with this socialist plan. Illustrative of this are the “Georgia Guidestones.” This is a granite monument erected in Elbert County Georgia in 1979, where 10 guidelines are chiseled into eight, vertical, granite slabs in eight languages. No one knows who funded the project, nor what their socio-political identity might be. What we do know is that the 10 guidelines reflect “the new world order” agenda. The first guideline is: “Maintain humanity under 500 million in perpetual balance with nature.” Well, there are currently 7.2 billion people in the world. A lot of people are going to have to die. How might that be accomplished?
Even our dollar bill reflects this agenda. Look at the pyramid on the back. Written under it on the scroll is “NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM.” In case your Latin is rusty, it means “a new order of the ages,” or simply, “a new world order.” The imprint and motto was added in 1778, and originally, supposedly referred to the new nation of American; however, the prophetic implications cannot be ignored.
When I was growing up as an American and in grade school, we saluted the flag every day; we sang patriotic songs, like “America the Beautiful,” and we had history lessons that affirmed our exceptionalism as a nation. Oh, and I was educated in the Los Angeles public school system in Southern California, when we still believed in our nation.
Thank you for your thoughts on all of this mess. So many of us have all the same feelings and we all need to stand up and make our voices heard while we still have a country to save.
When we Americans made our voices heard on our lawful, constitutional,legitimate, courts and state approved elections, the Fascists traitors falsely claiming to love their country attempted to destroy it on the Jan. 6th. unconstitutional, anti-American, insurrection.
Well there's 4 minutes I'll never get back...
