And we’re off! Off and running on yet more schemes to destroy not only the social and moral fabric of our nation but its coffers.

First, of course, is New York City’s 30-plus count indictment of Donald Trump. This historic and hysteric indictment of Trump is too quickly evolving for me to get into here, but having Trump become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges is something only a Democrat could be proud of. Trust me, we’ll delve into this as the mud deepens. 

