And we’re off! Off and running on yet more schemes to destroy not only the social and moral fabric of our nation but its coffers.
First, of course, is New York City’s 30-plus count indictment of Donald Trump. This historic and hysteric indictment of Trump is too quickly evolving for me to get into here, but having Trump become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges is something only a Democrat could be proud of. Trust me, we’ll delve into this as the mud deepens.
And then there’s the SRC leading the way, as usual, to the country’s financial ruin. Yes, the city of San Francisco, carrying the flag for the Socialist Republic of California, has come up with the most audacious "reparations" plan ever dreamed up.
Of course, only those Black Californians who are able to trace their lineage back to enslaved ancestors will be eligible for the state’s reparations. You don’t think there will be any new residents flocking into the state, do you? Or any scam "genealogy" services willing to draw up a chart for a piece of the pie?
That pie will consist of payments of $5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family. No, I didn’t make that up. Who on earth could?! The insanity is mind-boggling and not many of us could warp our minds to that extent with even the best dope at hand.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors created the 15-member reparations committee in late 2020, months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a statewide task force amid national turmoil after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man.
Now, if all the successful Blacks who have pulled themselves and their families up by the bootstraps wanted to get together and fund this program, I’d say go for it! But there is zero justification for such an asinine use of taxpayer dollars.
Successful Blacks, just like motivated Native Americans, Asians, Mexicans, formerly poor white trash or anyone else are not going to be too interested in supporting those who have made no effort to better their positions in life. We’re all happy to help when bad times have befallen a person or family through no fault of their own, but encourage layabouts to continue lolling? No, that’s not too appealing to anyone busting their butt to support their own family.
According to the March 15 edition of Bottom Line Personal, 36% of households, even those earning $250,000 or more per year, live paycheck to paycheck. They use all of their monthly income to pay expenses and save nothing. And these are the people who are going to pay reparations? Yep, that’s the case in San Francisco, and if our leftie governor gets her way Arizona will probably follow in the same footsteps.
So, in addition to the insane bailouts of a couple of poorly run banks recently, which are going to cost taxpayers dearly (regardless of what Droolin’ Joe says) now we’re going to pay for reparations? Most of us don’t have enough in our checking accounts to worry about the FDIC's $250,000 limit on insurance, but we should care a lot that we are going to be the ones left holding the empty bag when crooked bankers game the system and haven’t covered their assets.
What on earth do people think when they go into a voting booth and vote for anyone with a D after their name? Sure, if those voters live off the public dole and aren’t ashamed to raise their kids to do the same, I see their reasoning. But hard-working people who have enough brainpower to support themselves and their families? How do they justify voting for a party that is determined to bleed them of every penny they earn?
Democrats are not warm-and-fuzzy caregivers; they are politicians who are perfectly content to see their neighbors support others who won’t get off their keisters and earn their own way. Whose ideas will make the Communists welcome them with open arms. That’s what a D vote gets you.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
