It used to be that families with four, five or even more children were the norm. While the number of children in modern families has declined, the order of births still has tremendous effects. Let us examine that pecking order through the eyes of the disparate, the lorn: the middle child.
Any middle child reading this will understand; parents and bookend siblings probably won’t. But the plight of the middle child is deep and feelings linger well into adolescence. By adulthood, the pain and injustices endured by the middle child fade somewhat, replaced by the pain and injustices of adulthood, but the memories remain. C’est la vie.
My own lamentable tale begins with the birth of my older brother, the firstborn. My father was ecstatic. Not only did he make a baby, while giving a cursory nod to my mother for her contribution, but he had made a man-child! Nothing could top this grand accomplishment; the king sired a prince!
While nothing can compare to the firstborn, when my sister followed close behind, there was more jubilation and celebration in the kingdom as the newest to the family was a princess. My father, the king, couldn’t be happier that he had a little girl. And now my mother, the queen, had, besides a wonderful first-born prince, a little princess she could dote on.
Then I plopped out.
I’m not saying I was neglected, per se, but the attentions I received as “the baby” didn’t last long. My parents were by this time, somewhat surfeited after a couple of years rearing my firstborn brother and sister, the prince and princess, you remember.
Whereas before, if my brother or sister fell off the couch, the event was tantamount to a national emergency, demanding full attention and mobilization of all resources available to tend to the tumbled tot. By the time I came around, though, the same predicament was handled by picking me up, giving me a rather brusk brush-off and reseating me on the sofa. End of story.
My somewhat filtered time in the limelight as “the baby” ended abruptly when my little brother was born and he took the mantle of “the baby” with all of its splendor.
With me losing my title and standing as “the baby” and the prince and princess moving into their pre-adolescent stages, all attentions were generously heaped upon this new arrival. The only considerations I would now receive were admonishments to be nice to “the baby” and be more like my older brother. If I had known then what an identity crisis was, I would have had one.
To cement my status as the forgotten middle child, a second sister was added to our family a few years later. Perhaps a baby “oops!,” she was nonetheless joyfully welcomed as the princess-in-waiting and was showered with all attended adoration from the king and queen as I slipped further into the familial shadows of the middle child.
I’m not telling this story to elicit sympathy. Sometimes being the middle child had advantages. I could occasionally hide from misdeeds as my parents were preoccupied with my siblings. But more often than not, I was blamed for many infractions perpetrated by my siblings. “Your big brother would never do such a thing!” and “Don’t blame the baby!” were reproaches frequently voiced by my parents.
No, I’m relating my story to let other middles know they are not alone, and that there are others out there who understand their plight. And also to elucidate parents and siblings how the middle child is overlooked and unappreciated.
Show the middle child the love and understanding they deserve. For too many times we have suffered because our older sibling ate most of the Easter candy and we were compelled to let “the baby” have the last of the treats. Woe is the middle child.
Mark Visse is living in the middle between Lakeside and Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
