It used to be that families with four, five or even more children were the norm. While the number of children in modern families has declined, the order of births still has tremendous effects. Let us examine that pecking order through the eyes of the disparate, the lorn: the middle child.

Any middle child reading this will understand; parents and bookend siblings probably won’t. But the plight of the middle child is deep and feelings linger well into adolescence. By adulthood, the pain and injustices endured by the middle child fade somewhat, replaced by the pain and injustices of adulthood, but the memories remain. C’est la vie.

Mark Visse is living in the middle between Lakeside and Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com

