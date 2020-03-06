They say it’s my Birthday! I’ll be sharing the honors this year with the beginning of Daylight Savings Time (in less evolved areas of the country) and with International Women’s Day.
At least my birthday doesn’t have a zero involved this time, so I’m not going to complain about it (unless you know of a place to register those complaints that will make me 49 again.) No, I’m blessed with better health than I deserve and great family and friends, so I’m a pretty happy woman, old though I may be.
You who are regular readers are waiting for the “But…” aren’t you? You know that I can always find a gripe to air.
Well, since you asked: International Women’s Day. Really, is that necessary? What that’s going to entail is a whole slew of other days that require a commemorative stamp or closed offices. Where will the line be drawn?
As I write this, even Google is confused, noting that there are anywhere between 27 and 63 genders extant. People in my age group only knew of two genders: male and female. Now, we’re correctly called ‘cisgender’ if we ‘identify with the gender assigned at birth.’ How old-fashioned to be a woman who identifies with my birth gender.
However many genders this shakes out to, they’re all going to be entitled to a special Day to celebrate, aren’t they? On November 19, we’ll all be able to revel in International Men’s Day (who knew?) but what about all of those other genders still without their own Day? Won’t they be queueing up to demand one? Any legislator who is so unwoke as to vote against Gender #46 Day will be booted from office as an embarrassment. To avoid all of the mayhem, why don’t we just eliminate Men’s and Women’s Days and draw that line?
Over the last year one of my accomplishments included a self-published book. Because I’m such a dunce with social media, I haven’t been able to promote it, but have had some enthusiastic readers. It’s primarily a book about Boomers dealing with old age and their Millennial children (of course, there’s plenty of politics thrown in). Three of my favorite responses came from readers of a certain age who had each ordered more copies to give to their children or neighbors. It’s called “Fireworks!” and is available at the Show Low Library, AAWM and on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats.
Continuing to milk the birthday thing, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the readers of “Yesterday’s News.” Even those of you who can’t stand me occasionally bring up some valid points which I enjoy reading. The online naysayers are the most vocal but those of you who have made the effort to contact the paper or me with your ‘attaboy’ comments are dear to my heart and I appreciate you more than you can know. Happy Birth Year to all of us!
Leslie Baker is a native Arizonian who retired from the construction and real estate industries. She volunteered for over 20 years with various Hospice organizations. She and her husband, Phillip Mojica, live in Linden.
