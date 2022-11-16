So, are they old tales, told by wives or are they tales, told by old wives? Either way, here are a few of those tales debunked:
How many times, as a kid, were you admonished, after having suffered through a bath, that it was wrong for you to head outdoors to play with your friends if your hair was still wet? Why, you were warned, you’ll catch your death of cold! Wrong! Wet heads plus cold temperatures don’t equal death. Common cold viruses can infect at any temperature but unless you’re actually exposed to the bug, viruses don’t materialize whenever soggy children venture outdoors in the cold.
And if you do catch a cold, whether you were damp or not, how about treating it with a steaming bowl of chicken soup? Nothing curative in simmered poultry parts, it turns out, but there may be some relief realized by the combination of the warm steam and rehydrating fluids of the brew.
While we’re on the subject, there are tales that suggest feeding a cold and starving a fever. Any truth here? Nope. Turns out the best advice is to try to eat as healthy and balanced a diet as usual. The body needs those nutrients and fluids to fight the infection.
Wanna swim after eating? Go ahead, the one-hour rule proves to be false. After a big meal, any physical exertion may become uncomfortable; immersing in water isn’t the culprit and doctors say there’s really no danger.
Throughout my youth (OK, occasionally since then, too), I sometimes crossed my eyes for fun or effect and contrary to my mother’s warnings, my eyes never remained permanently crossed. Just like exercising other muscles in your body, exercised eye muscles won’t lock in place.
Were you told that by eating your carrots you would have greater eyesight? Well, maybe Grammy meant well but she was repeating a false, old wives’ tale. While carrots do have a good amount of beta carotene, which the body turns into vitamin A, essential for eye health, it won’t bestow on you superhuman eyesight.
What may have popularized the notion of carrot consumption being linked to better eyesight, might better be attributed to the Brits during World War II than old wives, spinning tales.
The Allies, at the time, were perfecting the use of radar to reveal German warplanes en route to bombing runs. To steer Nazi intelligence away from discovering their mastery of this new technology, the British Ministry of Information set about overtly bragging to the world that their armed forces were so good at spotting enemy aircraft from great distances and at night because they were fed carrots, which vastly improved their vision.
Ever been to the beach and been stung by a jellyfish? Ever been tempted to pee on the affected appendage? Believing some old wives’ tales can lead to embarrassing memories (and, no, I’m not speaking from experience here). Following sounder advice would have you scrape off any remaining stinging cells with something like a credit card and then rinse the area with seawater.
Those are just a few of the old wives’ tales that turn out to be more tale than fact. So, research a few of those that you’ve believed in for many years and start using more than the 10% of your brain the average human uses (another false, old wives’ tale, BTW). Although the notion that we use only a tenth of our brain’s capacity may be generous when considering a politician!
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.