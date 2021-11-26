Editors Note: The White Mountain Independent has invited area high school students an opportunity to be published and this is one of the submission that we received.
There had never been something so perfect in the whole world.
They had made a person. They had made, in their eyes, what had to be the most perfect person to exist. Her little toes and already kind eyes. Katy was the most beautiful baby. She grew up with kind parents then reflected that kindness onto everyone and everything she met. Everything had a soul to Katy. Everything deserved love, and if she decided it hadn’t got any she was the one to give it some. Vintage items, animals off the street, men who beg for money, everything deserved love in her eyes and so she loved everything.
She never tried to make things what they weren’t. Vintage was not meant to be new, wild animals stayed wild, and hurt people didn’t need fixing. Katy’s partner Calem was a near perfect match, a mind to her heart. Calem was truly brilliant, and together he and Katy were a soul. A great heart and a beautiful mind. The proposal, wedding plans, the love itself. Everything. So beautiful, and beautiful things are meant to have beautiful endings. Happy endings. It’s really too bad. It was only a present, it was supposed to make her happy.
They went to the concert together, with the tickets Calem had bought them. Calem, her nice, sweet Calem, had bought her tickets to the concert of the band she’d listened to nearly every day for years, before she even knew Calem. Before the concert, they went to dinner together, Nomas, one of the nicest restaurants in town. This was it, this was the proposal. She cried, they hugged, and they had probably the most tender exchange possible between two humans. She kept looking at her ring then back at Calem and crying some more.
He knew it, he could see it, there would be kids and pets and love and pain and everything life could possibly offer to two people madly in love, there would always be love, there would always be the two of them.
“Until death,” he thought. “Maybe even after.”
Then the music started, a song he’d heard probably a million times playing from Katy’s radio. If he werehonest, he’d say it was annoying but it was part of Katy, so he loved it anyways. The song hadn’t even finished when they heard the first shot. Then another and it was rapid fire from then on. In the midst of the panicking, he lost grip on Katy.
“If I’d just held on a little tighter.”
That thought plagued him. But no. It was too late. And just like that his world crumbled. the kids, the pets, the old age, everything he hadn’t had yet but just knew he would have fell through his fingers. Those damn fingers. Only a little tighter and maybe He’d still have his Katy.
He gripped the hand he was holding a little tighter, trying, though he knew in vain, to keep it from going cold. Trying so very hard to imagine those arms wrapped around him. Wanting so bad to go back to one of those moments. But it was just a body. Now there was no Katy in that body, there will never be another Katy, never another love, never another thing in the world to make him feel like home.
He will stay broken until the day he dies and when he dies they would be burying half a man. And so they did, right next to his Katy.
