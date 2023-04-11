When OPEC announced last week that its members would be cutting oil production by more than a million barrels daily, oil prices immediately jumped 5%. A week later, U.S. gas prices are up more than a dime a gallon, and the summer driving season is likely to send prices at the pump higher.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq are among countries dialing back production, while Russia said it would continue its present 500,000-barrel-per-day cut through at least the end of the year.

