In Part 1 we were able to define fast-food nutrition considering the possibility as an acceptable approach toward healthy eating.
I provided you with nutritional resources so you can take control of your own eating goals.
So now we will cover some commonsense guidelines for maintaining a healthy approach to fast-food nutrition:
• Don’t make a daily habit of eating fast food. I’m here to help you move toward a healthier eating plan, not support your poor choices. Fast-food eating is an exception not the rule — just a means to an end.
• Say no to super-sized or large portions. Let’s say you’ve decided on a healthy choice from McDonald’s, but you are “starving.” Those large fries are looking mighty good; your stomach tells you that a little extra french fries won’t really affect your diet for the day. Do you need me to answer that? The category of “large” or “super-sized” is no longer part of your vocabulary.
Keep fresh fruit, veggies and nutritious energy bars around for those “starving” moments. In fact, why not visit our local health food stores and ask for their advice for good snacks that can help curb those late-afternoon slumps.
• Designate at least two days a week for salad-type meals. If you have no choice but to visit a fast-food restaurant five days a week, I recommend choosing at least two to three days a week when you steer away from burgers and lean toward salads or healthy subs. Most fast-food restaurants are competing for the health-conscious consumer by offering delicious salads, sides of veggies and nonfried foods such as sub sandwiches.
However, dressing is the culprit that will move a healthy selection into an unhealthy category. Salad dressings will increase that fat content — up to 300 extra calories and almost 50% of fat! This applies for the dressings you would put on subs, too.
So here’s a tip: Instead of pouring the whole salad dressing packet on your salad, try dipping your fork in the dressing each time before taking a bite. And hold the extra dressing on your subs. This will significantly help reduce caloric and fat intake.
• Wean yourself off sweetened drinks. Don’t forget to consider your soda intake when planning your meal. Regular sodas have lots of sugar, and sugars mean lots of calories. For just one regular sized cup of full-strength Pepsi, for example, you’re adding in almost 200 calories. Included in those calories are 52 grams of sugar! Sugars that are not utilized in your body as fuel are stored in your body as fat.
• Calories — how much? Most nutritional guides show their calorie counts based on a diet of 2,000 calories per day. For now, don’t exceed that number. (More on this topic in a future article.)
• Avoid deep-fried foods. No question, fried foods taste good — nothing beats a deep-fried good and juicy chicken leg. Although, peeling off the skin of that deep-fried chicken breast is a start. Unfortunately, fried foods have too much fat, making it difficult to modify them enough to be fast-food healthy. And, no, fried zucchini doesn’t qualify as a health food.
• Reduce your sodium intake. Aren’t most fast-food meals high in salt, you ask. Yes. Many people already know too much salt in their diet is a bad thing. According to the fda.gov website most Americans eat too much salt — and they may not even know it.
Americans eat approximately 3,400 mg of sodium per day. The US dietary guidelines recommend a sodium intake value to less than 2,300 mg per day. That’s equal to about 1 teaspoon of table salt!
You can’t change how restaurants cook their meals, and you can’t tell the person making your burger to hold the salt. So how do we get around it? Meal planning is your key.
It’s Monday, for example, and you want to go to Wendy’s for lunch. You already know that it will be a high-sodium meal no matter how careful you are. Go ahead and make your selection, but just make sure your remaining meals of the day contain low sodium.
As you are aware, high sodium leads to high blood pressure, so watch that daily sodium intake!
Conclusion
Remember, it didn’t take you one day to develop an unhealthy eating habit, so it won’t take you one day to create a healthier eating lifestyle. I’m not a miracle worker, but you can start with the tips and tools I’ve provided you. If I could get my clients to even think healthy that’s a milestone in my book. So, write to me and let me know how you are doing. Do you feel you are making better choices? Tell me your favorite fast-food meal plan or favorite “healthy” fast-food restaurant. Share with others how you developed your fast-food nutrition.
One step at a time, one day at a time and one fast-food restaurant at a time.
Look for a future article in which I will review the suggested breakdown of calories, fat, sugars and sodium for average diets.
Linette Barnes, is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She is a retired certified personal trainer, fitness certification specialist, post-rehab therapist, strength and flexibility coach and Air Force fitness master trainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.