Oh no… not another lecture on diet and nutrition!
No, not a lecture . . . but since you brought it up . . .
Let me ask you something. How many New Year’s Resolutions have you made in your life promising yourself that you’re going to eat better? It’s 2022 now and we’re almost three months in the new year — how’s that working for you?
I don’t know if these stats will help you feel any better, but if you have already abandoned your 2022 resolution, you are not in the minority. According to Inc online, studies have shown that people who set New Year’s goals don’t actually meet them. In fact, of the 41% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only 9% were successful in keeping them! The report also mentioned that people are most likely to ditch their annual resolution commitment by mid-January.
The purpose of this article is not to rub it in and point a finger at your supposed resolution failures, but to offer you an easier step toward healthy eating goals. I’ve been in the health and fitness industry for decades. As you can imagine, I’ve heard just about every kind of resolution goal there was pertaining to health and exercise. Fast food has been one of the main issues — “it’s easy, it tastes good, etc, etc.” The usual comment I hear is, “Yea, I know it’s not good for you, but...”
I get it; when you’re constantly on the run or you only have 30 minutes for lunch, convenience food is something so simple to grab and go. But these types of foods are almost always high in calories, fat, sugar, and salt – the very things your doctor probably told you to avoid after looking at your latest annual exam.
The most popular New Year’s resolutions are about self-improvement — specifically, living healthier. Let’s not think of it as a goal but as a lifestyle that starts now. I’m not going to talk about the latest diets; in fact, I’m not even going to suggest a healthy diet plan. No plans, just a refocus, starting with where you are at now. If fast food is what I have to work with, then let’s make it simple. We’ll call it fast-food nutrition.
Fast food nutrition? Yes, fast food nutrition does not have to be an oxymoron. It is possible to eat healthier at a fast-food place with a few minor adjustments. I believe most foods, with a couple of exceptions, can be made to be somewhat healthy.
Since I live on the mountain and the people reading this article probably live on the mountain, we have several local fast-food restaurants and chains where we can probably find a healthy meal. However, there’s a catch… I bet you were ready with pen and paper to write down my food suggestions from these popular restaurants. Nope! I am going to offer some tips and guidelines, and you are going to figure out what you can or can’t eat at your favorite fast-food places. I wouldn’t have been a good trainer if I didn’t make my clients responsible for their own choices. I want to teach you how to do it on your own. Hopefully, the tools I am offering will be your first step toward a pathway of healthy eating.
How, you say, can you figure out healthy choices? By using nutritional resources literally at your fingertips. Did you know that most fast-food restaurants offer their menu items online along with their caloric and fat values? The following are two general sites I’ve discovered that provide nutritional information for most fast-food meals. I found them to be very comprehensive and user-friendly. And with a quick Google search, I’m sure you’ll find others.
Fastfoodnutrition.org Click on their Nutrition Calculator. This site provides nutrition facts for the most popular fast-food restaurants in the United States.
Nutritionix.com/consumer/nutrition-calculator. This site covers popular fast-food restaurants and many others. Just click on the restaurant logo and it takes you to another page where you can build your meal. Make your selections with their drop-down menu. Once you select your foods of choice, the Nutrition Chart pops up showing calories, fat content, carbohydrates and sodium values.
Also, most popular fast food chains like McDonald’s, Arby’s, Wendy’s and Subway list their nutritional breakdown on their individual websites, in addition to having the info printed out at their restaurants — yours just for the asking.
What’s great about these sites is they will help you plan your meal selections in advance. The calories, fat percentages and sodium for each menu item are listed, so you’ll have a good idea of your nutritional intake. (Word of caution: don’t change your mind at the last minute; make your decision before you go into the restaurant, otherwise, you will gravitate to the more caloric or fatty meal.)
In Part 2, I will cover some Commonsense Guidelines for acquiring Fast Food Nutrition.
Look for a future article where I will provide my choices from the mountain’s fast-food restaurants, and also review the suggested breakdown of calories, fat, sugars and sodium for average diets.
Linette Barnes, is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She is a retired Certified Personal Trainer, Fitness Certification Specialist, Post-Rehab Therapist, Strength and Flexibility Coach and Air force Fitness Master Trainer.
