The latest buzzword being bandied about by the multitude of socialists/progressives/Democrats running for President is ‘paycheck to paycheck.’ According to them, it’s a pathetic way to live.
What planet do you rarified souls come from?!
The vast majority of people who aren’t on the dole have always lived ‘paycheck to paycheck’ for Pete’s sake. Most of us don’t have inherited or lotto wealth which allows us to skip the whole tawdry process of earning filthy lucre.
Whether we work in traditional, ‘new collar’ or gig-economy jobs, most of us are glad when payday rolls around so we can fund our lifestyles for another month. We get to pay our mortgage after we pay our public employees, shell out for the indigent and fund our FICA.
Nobody begrudges using tax dollars to help the truly disabled or destitute who, through no fault of their own, CAN’T help themselves. Many of us resent mightily supporting those who WON’T help themselves. But their stipend comes out of our paycheck whether we like it or not.
Paycheck to paycheck isn’t a lowlife way to live, it’s how most of us live our lives. Yes, we try to stretch our paychecks to allow us to put away a little to help with our kids’ education and to fund a retirement nest-egg. Sometimes this works out and sometimes it doesn’t, but decent people just keep plugging away at it.
It’s when we buy houses or cars we can’t afford (regardless of what our friendly loan officer says) or ‘splurge’ on designer handbags and tech gadgets on a regular basis that we get into trouble. Then you’re living on credit, not on your paycheck, and sliding down a slippery slope.
Democratic contender Andrew Yang would like to cushion your fall from that slope by adding to the taxpayer’s burden with more programs like his Universal Basic Income paid for by …wait for it … The Rest of Us! Now Bernie Sanders says billionaires should no longer exist. Those are the people paying the bulk of taxes that currently support our massive government and it’s programs. If Jeff Bezos had to pay $9B a year in taxes, where will be his incentive to keep writing all those paychecks that finance more of the taxes? So Bernie is proposing lopping off the heads of those already paying for the existing aid programs by capping what they can earn. Tell me again, guys: Where is the money for UBI, free healthcare for all, free college and all of the other ‘frees’ coming from?
Paychecks equal taxes. Taxes equal government programs. Too many government programs (ultimately) equal no private sector paychecks. The Socialist plan’s outcome: no paychecks = no taxes = no programs = no nothin’.
If you think it’s tough right now to stretch your paycheck like wire over a gatepost, just wait until our socialist benefactors quadruple our tax load. You can brace your boot on that post and pull like the devil and the old paycheck ain’t gonna stretch that far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.