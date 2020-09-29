The political moment at this time is all about “peace and safety.”
Ordinarily, most everybody would be in agreement about this. “Yes, we want our people to have peaceful, safe and healthy lives.” Sounds good. It sounds right, but unfortunately, life on planet earth is not beholding to peace and safety. In fact, we live in a dangerous and unhealthy world, where accidents happen and ill health is just a disease away.
Knowing this fact, but not openly willing to admit it, our politicians scramble to make it all good. That’s the reason we have so many regulations. Why? To protect people? Not really, it’s more to win votes and further political agendas. In the old days, and yes there were “old days,” people were more realistic about the world around them. They lived with the contingencies, and when anyone was injured or anyone succumbed to disease, they took it in their stride. They certainly didn’t sue people because of negligence to provide “peace and safety.”
“Be safe!” is the modern mantra of a feel good culture.
“Peace and safety” is not a right. You’ll not find them listed as such in our constitution. As close as the documents get is to call for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These are broad brush stokes that intentionally leave room for individual agency, and where safety is mentioned as an elective.
I remember back in 1970 when President Richard Nixon signed into law the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A few years later, I was pastoring a church in a small, Idaho town, and this law threw the farmers into a frenzy. They were forced to comply with the new regulations which essentially put much of their farm machinery in violation and made new machinery more expensive.
The sheep growers, being annoyed by OSHA like the rest of the agricultural community, drew a cartoon of a “sheep herder wagon” according to OSHA standards.
Normally, a herder’s wagon was pretty rustic, but adding the new regulations made it into a Rube Goldberg farce. Of course, the controllers said, “These regulations make things safer, and they save lives,” or something to that effect. When actually, if herders were injured in and around their wagons, let alone killed (which was very rare), it was their own fault.
It’s interesting to review the statistics for causes of injury and death in the United States. Heart disease and cancer are at the top of the list, and in keeping with the political mandate for health and safety, the regulators have tried to control what people eat and drink.
Then there’s accidents of all kinds. In spite of all the added and expensive safety devices and mandatory rules for public safety, 40K people die every year in vehicular accidents alone.
Add another 120K for all accidents. Best outlaw machinery, I guess, if we really want to protect people and keep them safe. COVID-19 is catching up with accidents as a close fifth. Then down a ways on the list are gun deaths. Every year some 114,000 + people of all ages get shot, intentionally or accidently. Of those 37,600, or so, actually die. Oh, and the daily death rate from all causes is 7,708 in the USA.
Common sense has gone out the window in our culture today. I wish somebody in power would be brave enough and sensible enough to call out the controllers for what they really are: social architects, who want nothing more than to create a Dystopian society. Fact is, Aldous Huxley (1894-1963) brought that fact forward in his novel Brave New World (1932). He writes to George Orwell (Nineteen Eight- Four, 1949), “Whether in actual fact the policy of the boot-on-the-face can go on indefinitely seems doubtful. My own belief is that the ruling oligarchy will find less arduous and wasteful ways for governing and of satisfying its lust for power, and these ways will resemble those which I describe in Brave New World.”
In a troubling flipflop of the civil rights objectives of the 1960, where Dr. Martin Luther King was marching for legal equality in America, where each citizen could vote, get an education, and enter into our cultural without discrimination, the current wave of civil rights movement has morphed into a “peace and safety” reality play.
Now, it seems that civil rights, for the sake of peace and safety, includes health care for all, mandatory controls on people assembling, illegal alien protections and welfare, free housing and food for the underclass, and criminal activity protection, along with controls on “nasty”energy sources like coal, petroleum and nuclear agents.
All of these regulations and the resulting control over people adds up to a deep deception about what’s really needed for peace and safety.
The Bible sums it up well: “While they are saying, ‘Peace and safety!’ then destruction will come upon them suddenly like birth pangs upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape” (1 Thess.5.3). Why? Because we have been deceived into believing that life is about our well-being and happiness, whereas, it’s really about persevering under trial and finding God in faith (Rom.5.3-9).
