When the Academy Awards are handed out on March 12, one of Hollywood’s most confounding contradictions will be on display.

The Oscar for Best Documentary will go to a film that few Americans have seen or even heard of. Yet, at the same time, streaming audiences are embracing documentaries in unprecedented numbers, creating a boom for the misunderstood genre.

Copyright 2023 Peter Funt distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

