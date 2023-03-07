Washington is full of groups that claim to represent the interests of the American people. Some have lots of members, which makes them formidable actors in the ongoing effort to craft public policy.

Among the most powerful is AARP (formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons), which has developed a network of politically active seniors who vote and who defend their benefits zealously. That makes them a group the politicians fear, which gives them outsized influence on issues like health care.

Peter Roff, a former United Press International and U.S. News & World Report columnist and political writer, is now affiliated with several Washington-based public policy organizations as well as the Trans-Atlantic Leadership Network. Contact him at RoffColumns@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @TheRoffDraft.

