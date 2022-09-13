What’s the golf version of an own goal?

When PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan unveiled the tour’s new, golfer-friendly package of pay and perks at a news conference last month, it was a tacit admission that the pros who are playing LIV Golf tournaments had a point: The PGA was not taking care of the players who are responsible for the tour’s success.

