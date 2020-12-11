I don’t mean to intimidate anyone with the title of this column as the word just means a fear of fear. (By the way, sesquipedalophobia is the fear of big words. Now that’s an intimidating word!)
I guess FDR could have used this word in his famous inaugural address quote, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” but his quote is much better than “we have nothing to fear but phobophobia.” Not the same ring, right?
Which brings me to the subject of this week’s rambling: odd and/or amusing phobias.
But while we examine these conditions, I want to make clear that I’m not dismissing or making light of anyone who actually suffers from these or any other phobias. Some phobias can be very real and even devastating to those afflicted and it’s not my intent to diminish that. Especially this year when so many of us are inflicted with politicophobia, the fear of politicians.
Think there isn’t a named phobia for just about any occasion? How about arachibutyrophobia – which, of course, is the fear of peanut butter getting stuck to the roof of your mouth, though this never much deterred my dog from happily lapping the occasional spoonful. And then there is pteronophobia, the fear of being tickled with a feather. If you suffer from globophobia, balloons really freak you out and unless you’re a cat, you may have linonophobia, which is fear of string.
Afraid of your mother-in-law? Pentheraphobia. I’m sure many are afflicted with this and it may lead to gamophobia which is the fear of marriage. “Sorry, babe, but I’m afraid to marry you because your mother frightens me!” How many of you wished you knew this was a legitimate medical excuse before the “I do”? And if you’re frightened of all relatives, you suffer from syngenesophobia. I’d guess this affliction manifests itself more profoundly around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
I’m afraid we’re not done yet (there must be a phobia for this, too, right?) Fearful of getting up off the couch and heading out to increase your step count? Fear of walking is called ambulophobia. Or, perhaps, is it that you’re afraid of clumsily falling down whilst out on that walk? That’s called barophobia or fear of gravity. Then again, maybe you’re just afraid you’ll meet up with a bald man during your jog. You’re not alone, as anyone scared of bald people knows, this is called peladophobia. Bet you can’t even look at a bottle of Mr. Clean detergent, can you?
Before you head out for your daily exercise routine, do you check yourself out in front of the mirror to see that everything is in order and in its place? If the prospect of seeing your reflection in the mirror frightens you, it’s called spectrophobia. This phobia means that you are also afraid of seeing other’s images reflected as well, although I suppose you would be safe if it was a vampire who was standing in front of the mirror. But then, like most of us, you’d probably exhibit signs of sanguivoriphobia, the fear of vampires. Literally defined, it’s the “fear of blood eaters” but, come on, vampires.
It may be that the impetus for your exercising routine is to, hopefully, shrink a bit of belly? Just be careful when trying to find your AWOL abs in the mirror (unless, of course, spectrophobia) if catching a glimpse of your belly button causes great anxiety, as the fear of belly buttons is called omphalophobia. Innies, outties, doesn’t matter, the sight or thought of ‘em gives you the willies. Best to stay away from beaches and babies, too.
I’ll reason that since you’re reading this column in this stellar publication, you don’t suffer from chloephobia, the fear of newspapers. And while the editor strives to balance the often-dire news of the day with more uplifting content, this won’t be appreciated by those of you with euphobia, the fear of hearing good news. And while I write these articles to, hopefully, strike that balance against the harsh news of the day, I also write because I, like most writers, suffer from ergophobia, the fear of work.
So then, after learning of the myriad fears others may have, you can go about the day feeling better about yourself.
Unless, that is, you have panophobia, the fear of everything. I think I have twentytwentyphobia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.