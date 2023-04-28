Last year, President Biden signed the Postal Service Reform Act into law and heralded a new era of fiscal accountability for America’s mail carriers. Clearly, the law has failed to get the U.S. Postal Service back on firmer footing.

Despite forgiving nearly $60 billion in postal debt, the agency continues to spend more than it takes in. According to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the service will lose an additional $60 billion to $70 billion by 2030. Taxpayers are paying the price through historic and above-inflation increases in stamp prices. Policymakers must halt the sorry slide in postal finances. PSRA-style bailouts will result in higher costs and declining service standards for taxpayers and consumers.

