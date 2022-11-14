A few weeks ago, I made a comment on Facebook about the absurdity of mandating the replacement of gas cooktops with electric ones. California is planning to do so, beginning with restaurants, and Arizona is one of several other states ready to fall in line with the Socialist Republic of California.

One response (from the SRC) I got to my posting was that induction ranges are far superior to gas cooktops anyway, so it shouldn’t matter to anyone. Well, consider that you (or a cafe owner) may not have the specific pots and pans required for use on induction; the stoves are much more expensive to purchase and install and induction cooktops show a decrease in performance after about 2500 hours of use (for comparison, there are 8,766 hours in a year.) How old is the stove/cooktop in your kitchen right now? Do you want to pay twice as much as you did for that one and have the pricey new one last half as long? Nope, me either.

