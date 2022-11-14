A few weeks ago, I made a comment on Facebook about the absurdity of mandating the replacement of gas cooktops with electric ones. California is planning to do so, beginning with restaurants, and Arizona is one of several other states ready to fall in line with the Socialist Republic of California.
One response (from the SRC) I got to my posting was that induction ranges are far superior to gas cooktops anyway, so it shouldn’t matter to anyone. Well, consider that you (or a cafe owner) may not have the specific pots and pans required for use on induction; the stoves are much more expensive to purchase and install and induction cooktops show a decrease in performance after about 2500 hours of use (for comparison, there are 8,766 hours in a year.) How old is the stove/cooktop in your kitchen right now? Do you want to pay twice as much as you did for that one and have the pricey new one last half as long? Nope, me either.
Nobody but the Green New Dealers and the politicians in their thrall would consider forcing induction on the entire population to be desirable.
And electric usage? Well, consider that the governor of the SRC plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035 (twelve years from now) yet his state asked EV owners to not charge their vehicles during a heat wave last summer. Neither their grid nor anyone else’s can support the charging of millions of EVs at the same time buildings have to be cooled or heated and hospitals, traffic lights and everything else have to function. Talk about pipe dreams!
Now, I’m a fairly good online researcher, but I cannot find the answer to this simple question: How much taxpayer money is spent on all subsidies for EVs including their advertising? In 2021, 620K EVs were sold in the U.S. while 14.9 million gas-powered similar-sized vehicles were sold. Since dealers are selling about fifteen times as many gas-fueled cars, why would they be advertising the hell out of the EVs if somebody wasn’t shoving money (our money) in their pockets.
Larry Kudlow, an economist, has recently been on the warpath about the left’s idiotic obsession with banning gas and petroleum products. Here’s his partial list of products that wouldn’t survive without fossil resources...phones, clothes, toothpaste, asphalt, trash bags, laptops, fertilizer, diapers, pacifiers and toys used by parents and babies, pacemakers, MRI's, IV bags and tubes, surgical instruments, stethoscopes, prosthetics, hearing aids, glasses, contact lenses, soaps, antiseptics, aspirin, tennis rackets, tents, tires, toothbrushes, backpacks, ballpoint pens, beach umbrellas, dog collars, golf balls and bags, guitar strings, hair curlers and, let’s not forget, insect repellant!
See anything on that list that you don’t want to have to do without? Boy, I sure do!
Around Biden’s inauguration time, gasoline was about $2.42, today it's $3.76 (unless you’re in the SRC where it’s over $5.50.) That is a price hike of 55%. Plus, about the time Joe Biden was sworn in, world oil was about $52 a barrel, today we’ll call it about $86, that's a hike of 65%. Now, he and his minions are talking about forcing us to replace our appliances. How far are you willing to go with the shrug-your-shoulders attitude and keep voting for Democrats?
I’m about ready to don some hippie gear and advocate for Power to the People!
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
