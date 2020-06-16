Mark Cuban, billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, recently wrote on social media, “Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change....” He went on the say that in the past he believed in treating everyone equally, but now he believes that the real issue is treating everyone with “respect.” We need to respect others as persons, for who they are, and where they are, and how they are.
Well, I respect Mark Cuban, a white guy, who has demonstrated over time that he’s smart, has some common sense, and has a moral/ethical foundation. The problem with his statement to whites is that a store owner, whose store has been broken into, robbed, vandalized and torched, regardless of race, will not have a lot of respect for the underprivileged, disadvantaged and discriminated against vandals.
Respect is a two-way street. It’s not given only to those who are minorities, whoever and whatever they are, but it’s given to the majority also. Here’s the fact of the matter:
“However you want people to treat you, so treat them, for this is the Law and the Prophets”
(Matt.7.12). Jesus said this, and He included everyone.
Likewise, Thomas Jefferson in writing the first draft of The Declaration of Independence, penned “...that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of property.” That’s right. At first it was “the pursuit of property,” not “happiness.” Property rights were big in the minds of the founders. Rioters stealing and destroying other peoples’ property are disrespectful.
When I worked at an inner city youth center in LA as a seminary intern, I found out quickly that I was not respected. Standing in the center’s main room one time, where there were pool tables, I had a pool cue whiz past my head. Those were the worst behaved youth that I’ve ever been around....but I persevered, choosing to be there and respect them. Did it make a difference for the better?
Is that what respect takes, perseverance? Should we grin and bear it? Should we be persevering with the protestors and rioters as they destroy our cities?
Good question.
In 2019 I wrote and published a book titled: Earthman. In the chapter on “Different Tribes,” I wrote: “Tribalism is a natural characteristic of Earthmen, and it has far-reaching consequences down through history. Most human wars arise out of local, then tribal and national identities. Classic among such conflicts was WWII, where one man, Adolf Hitler and his ‘Aryan Race,’ mentality pitted the German tribes against the rest of the world’s tribes as being superior to them” (pg. 13). The inner city is full of tribalism, and it’s best seen in St. Louis, Baltimore, and Detroit, in that order. Chicago comes in 12th on the list of “murder cities” in our nation. The main cause? Gang warfare, or tribal conflicts.
Human history is awash with tribalism and the resulting havoc that it causes. Of particular note are the “tribes of Israel (Jacob)” in the Bible. Even though they were all Hebrews, who traced their ancestry back to Abraham, they were constantly in conflict with each other. We read in 2 Sam.19.9, “...all the people were quarreling throughout the tribes of Israel.” Why? Tribal rivalries and jealousies. It’s no different for us today.
What’s the solution?
Well, it’s back to Mark Cuban’s note: “We need to change.” Yes, and that means all of us, because as long as one group remains the same, or is unwilling to amend their ways, conflict will continue.
Charles Darwin is reputed to have written, “It’s not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”
Change theory is all over the internet these days, especially with so many businesses trying to get a handle on employee motivation. Change is needed, if we are to survive as a species. Unfortunately, most people do not want to change. People prefer to continue in their ingrained, tribal behaviors and to be supported in doing that.
Programs directed at change have not been that successful. A study done in 1995 by John Kotter found that only 30 percent of change programs made a difference. Later, in 2008 another study done by McKinsey and Company discovered that the success rate for change programs was still only 30 percent.
Something more is needed if we people are going to learn to respect each other and change our tribal ways.
The promise of the Bible is that Jesus Christ, the new Adam, gives us a transformed life through His atoning death on the Cross and His resurrection (John 3.16; Rom.10.9; 2 Cor.5.17). This “religious belief” has changed the lives of millions of people over 20 centuries of time. I believe Jesus is the solution, and before the reader scoffs at the idea, just remember Nicky Cruz (1938–).
Cruz was the leader of a New York city gang, the Mau Maus, when he came into contact with David Wilkerson, who was an Assembly of God pastor preaching in Cruz’s inner city neighborhood. Wilkerson organized a crusade meeting and invited the Mau Maus.
Nicky Cruz came to saving faith in Jesus at that meeting, and his life turned around from one of murder and gang warfare to one of forgiveness, love and respect in Jesus Christ (1958).
You can read about it in Wilkerson’s book: The Cross and the Switchblade.
Yes, we need to respect others and change our tribal prejudices, but none of man’s efforts have worked. Political solutions have failed; economic solutions have failed, psychological solutions have failed, and so have sociological and biological solutions.
It’s time to reconsider Jesus, “the author and perfecter of our faith, ...and there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men, by which we must be saved” (Heb.12.2; Acts 4.12).
