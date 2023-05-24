Purcell

Every year, polls show that a large number of Americans don’t know why we celebrate Memorial Day.

According to People, a 2020 Onepoll survey found that fewer than half of the 2,000 people surveyed knew that the purpose of Memorial Day was not to honor those who served in the armed forces, but to honor those who gave their lives while they served.

