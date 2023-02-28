Did you read the recent reporting by the White Mountain Independent’s justice reporter on the semi-local con man and accomplices who defrauded the government out of about $8 million?

I get such a kick out of that fellow’s reportage because it usually reads like a major crime thriller and has me biting my nails.

Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.

