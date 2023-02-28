Did you read the recent reporting by the White Mountain Independent’s justice reporter on the semi-local con man and accomplices who defrauded the government out of about $8 million?
I get such a kick out of that fellow’s reportage because it usually reads like a major crime thriller and has me biting my nails.
Now, about that $8 million. First, it’s always important to note that “the government” doesn’t have that money unless you and I, the taxpayers, pay it into their kitty. Every bloody dollar of it. And, I don’t know about you, but I sure don’t have a fraction of that number of zeros in my bank account’s balance.
Secondly, the article’s subject was one smiley little shyster among thousands of them. Small potatoes at best. What lured all of them into that dizzying plethora of free “federal” money? Why, the ill-managed CARES Act which we funded to help those impacted by COVID-19. Fraud waiting to happen, and it did.
When there’s $2.2 trillion dangling out there, our local chiseler and his piddly $8 million-scam is just another fly on the wall.
The financial aspect is huge in the scamdemic. Also huge is the now widely acknowledged impact of long COVID and/or the vaccinations. The feds are still pushing the vacs while there have been many stories raising alarms.
Unsurprisingly, finding those negative vaccination stories on Google isn’t nearly as easy as it was six months ago.
Maybe easier to find is a recently posted TikTok video on the National Review Facebook page. The film purported to show a middle-aged man labeled as an M.D. and speaking to some committee or other roomful of people.
This guy was relating his post-vaccination experiences. Of course, we’re talking COVID here and, of course, there was no good news. The thing that jumped out at me was his spot-on description of the most disabling aftereffect; it precisely mirrors my own.
I did cave to a vaccination a couple of years ago but have been blaming my new fragility on the actual COVID I had a year after that dandy jab. Who knows which is to blame? Whatever, I was healthy as a horse before either of them and not so much afterward.
Here’s an encapsulation of the above-mentioned fellow’s description of his life today:
“Every day I awake like a car with a quarter-full tank of gas. Some days I get better mileage than others, but when the tank is dry, I’m finished. Whether it runs out at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m., that’s the end of my energy, strength and concentration. My brain becomes unreliable, and I am done for the day.”
As a practicing physician, the speaker was in worse shape than I am because he doesn’t feel fit to see patients anymore. How many professionals in other fields are suffering from QTS (quarter tank syndrome) and trying to muddle through? Depending on their field of practice, they could be a real danger to those who rely on them.
If COVID-affected young people have families to support, they are in an untenable situation. They may recognize that their mental and physical health is shot, but what are they going to do? Pretend they’re retired and just hope manna falls from heaven to pay their bills?
My own view (yes, yes, a cynical one) is that the Chinese and the Democrats have gotten just what they wanted out of the scamdemic. If QTS hits old folks, oh well. If it hits young ones, bingo! Many of the young folks will be in a financial pickle with no end in sight. They will have no alternative but to rely on government handouts to salvage some sort of support for themselves and their families. Voila! Socialism, here we are!
I quote (and agree with!) our own Che Guevara: “Longevity is way overrated. Think I’ll eat more bacon.”
