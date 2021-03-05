Do you remember the phrase “Question Authority”? In the 1960s and ‘70s, it was kind of a code phrase that hippies wore on their T-shirts or as bumper stickers affixed to raggedy VW vans. They were rebelling against not only the Vietnam war and ‘the man,’ but almost anything else that didn’t condone headbands and stoner schedules.
Farm-town hicks of that era drank anything we could lay hands on, but counterculture acid-tripping and insurrection weren’t in our purview. By my mid-20’s, I smoked a joint here and there on weekends, but never carried a picket sign or missed work while trying to change the world. I’ve never in my life referred to a cop as a ‘pig’ and totally missed out on those rad tie-dye fashions.
Now I seem to be regressing. I’m questioning authority big-time. Not the cops who have my unending respect, but the people in the political-media conglomerate. The amalgamation of reportage and those with power, money and authority is about the scariest thing I’ve ever seen. Watching the recent dog-and-pony show that passed as an(other) impeachment attempt was more fascinating if you watched the media itself rather than tried to take seriously the farce it was covering.
Having all but a very few and hugely out-shouted press outlets in the outright ownership of or in the pockets of the furthest left factions of our society is alarmingly dire. We used to trust that the news outlets were keeping us informed in a neutral manner, that they weren’t pushing an agenda. Now, many “news” organizations don’t even try to hide their political beliefs, they make no pretense of impartiality. When these become our only choices in journalism, we will have no idea that there are other opinions out there.
When there is no contrast between what the party in power wants you to believe and what you’re being told by reporters, the time will come when that party will see even the reporters as superfluous and do away with any but the most mundane weather and house afire stories. We will have no course for rebellion because we will not be able to communicate with others who might also be questioning authority.
The silencing is already evident in book-banning by the world’s largest retailer and the censoring of social media accounts whose owners are blocked for posting comments that don’t bolster the worldview of the media giants. National Review recently reported that CNN and MSNBC employees are lobbying their owners to find ways to literally shut down their conservative competitors FNC, FBN, OAN, and Newsmax. That should make the takeover easier.
Most of us who came of age in the earlier era of sit-ins don’t have a lot of steam left for rowdy demonstrations. We have keyboards we aren’t afraid to use, but if we’re censored by the broadcasting, publishing and internet titans, our voices will never be heard unless we’re parroting the rhetoric of the left.
Only slaves never question authority . If you take a quick at the word " authority " is is derived from the same root as the word " author " , thereby indicating that those who write or author the official scripts are somehow bestowed with power and authority . Moreover , the mainstream media is owned and controlled by six corporations which all share a common origin and ideology . Ever moreover , the alternate media is also mostly controlled opposition , such as was the late Rush Limbaugh , or today's vociferous Alex Jones . Because as Vladimir Lenin so adeptly stated in the Communist Playbook ; " The best way to control the opposition is to run it ourselves ."
The late George Orwell wrote an outstanding treatise titled ; Politics and the English Language --- read it . It might also be enlightening to also read Edward Bernays ( the nephew of Sigmund Freud ) and his book on propaganda . Bernays is , by the way , the inventor of modern - day advertising . Aldous Huxley , who wrote among other prescient books , Brave New World , also addressed these issues head - on , in addition to being a founder of the Tavistock Institute ( which I strongly recommend that you research ) . So it goes , the game is rigged in plain view .
" We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the public believes is false ." ......... William Casey , Former CIA Director
