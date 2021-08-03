Dear Rascal,
I am a 20-year-old young woman who grew up on the Mountain and this life is all I know.
My dad died last year and I find myself a bit lost. I tried online community college, but I don’t think it is for me, at least not now. I have a few jobs and stay busy I would like to pay off my car and figure out what I should do.
The shutdowns last year really messed with my life direction. My mom keeps telling me I need to go to college and get on with my life. She doesn’t seem to understand that I lost the most important person in my life (no offense to her). She really doesn’t need me to contribute financially, and she doesn’t mind me living with her. All my friends have abandoned me for their new lives and I don’t blame them. I’d like to try to make some new ones, but don’t seem to be in the right mindset.
Here is my question for you: What can I say to her to get Mom to understand I just need to chill for a few months and maybe even grieve? Am I selfish (or wrong) to want to mooch off of my mom right now? What should I do with my life?
Thank you,
Lost Girl
Dear Lost Girl,
Nothing short of losing a child has more impact on a person’s psyche than losing a parent. Please take all the time you need to grieve the death of your father. You’re only 20 years old and you have your entire life ahead of you. Take time for yourself and you will find your proper path in life.
Please take time and have a heart-to-heart talk with your mother and tell her how you’re feeling. Tell her that you’re not ready to rush back into college and tell her you miss your father so much that sometimes it is difficult to move on. You might be surprised to learn she is probably having some of the same issues in her life and she’s ignoring them. Be honest, open and direct with Mom and you might find a new friend right in front of you.
Please reach out for some professional counseling and help. There are some great mental health professionals waiting to lend an ear and provide you with a new point of view that will help you make it through the day and put you on that path you seek.
Everyone has a different path to follow as we go through life. Be patient and pay attention and your path will become clear very soon. It’s okay to stay with your mother but remember she’s having issues and emotions too. Try to help her make it through this everyday.
With the greatest love I possess,
Rascal
Rascal is a wise 10-year-old Alaskan Klee-Kai who allows our editor Jim Headley to live at his house. Rascal often hands out advice to the staff of the White Mountain Independent and recently started receiving mail asking for advice from a few of our readers.
In fact, just petting Rascal for 5 to 10 minutes can relieve a lot of stress.
This column is intended for entertainment purposes only and is not written by a licensed mental health care profession. Please seek professional help if you need it.
If you would like to ask Rascal for some advice about life in general or specific K-9-related issues please feel free to email him in care of our editor, jheadley@wmicentral.com or mail him at letter at:
Rascal Says
3191 S. White Mountain Rd. #3
Show Low, AZ 85901
