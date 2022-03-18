Somehow my friend in Ukraine has electricity and internet again and can communicate from inside an apartment trapped in the middle of heavy fighting.
At least he communicated for a little while.
On March 4 and 15, I published columns about how my friend Denis Plekhanov, a world-famous Drymba or Vargan maker (what the Jew’s Harp is called in Ukraine and Russia), is trapped in Chernihiv near the border of Belarus. The city has a population of 285,000 people. He is between Kyiv (Kiev) and the Belarus border, and the area have been under heavy attack since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
The city is surrounded by Russian troops and separated from the rest of Ukraine. They have no water, food, internet, heat or electricity most of the time.
This is a glimpse of the hell that he and his family are living through right now.
On Friday, March 11, at 8:27a.m. Plekhanov wrote, “We are alive. There are problems with the electricity. Having trouble getting the connection. Trouble with water. Problems with food and medicine. Close the sky. Chernihiv is bombed from the air several times every night.”
Though fighting around his city of Chernihiv has been going on for three weeks, it seems to be getting more intense and the stress is starting to impact all Ukrainians.
On Monday, March 14, at 3:54 p.m. Plekhanov wrote, “A moral state. Day, night, sleep, not sleep everything has become one single continuum. Everything is in the mix. Sleeping on the first chance. The siren in the city has long been gone. We will learn about the air alarm on the fact of the bomber’s arrival. This is usually from 3 to 5 a.m. I’m fluttering from the slightest loudest sound. Been quiet about the shootings already. To the end. Defense didn’t go away. I have a lot of reasons. A hike for groceries and water is still a quest. Where to withdraw money from the card is still a problem. Most stores don’t accept cards because there is no electricity. And there are very few shops that work. I heard that in Kyiv in Ashan, you can even buy a fried cutlet, there is no fuss. And I was today in our ryaba (grocery store), they said, ‘Tomorrow is the last day of work, there is no more supplies in the warehouses.’ Medicine: Medicine is a luxury. Since the beginning of the war, I have not made any drimba (Jew’s harps). Still dreaming of opening a small shop. When the shots are thundering, it’s scary, when the silence is twice as scary. When a bomber flies from sound and fear, your brain breaks into small atoms. When there is a chance — I don’t sit at home. Walking reduces the amount of adrenaline. (Electrical) Power was given out today. I’m reading Facebook. The brain still doesn’t believe in what happened. Sometimes I think, ‘Now I’ll wake up, and take my son to music school again, something new, and sell, I’ll buy (Jack) Daniels for the holiday... but another shot brings me back to a new reality. With faith in zsu and our victory! Yours Denis.”
On Tuesday, March 15, all he wrote was, “There is no communication.”
I pray for the people of Ukraine.
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades before coming to Arizona. Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com
