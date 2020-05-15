This morning, I noticed and pulled from the shelf a book that I’ve owned for some time and couldn’t remember why I’d not read.
In ‘The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre; the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction,’ author Charles Lane plans to explore that whole nasty part of our history. What I can say from just the few pages consumed this morning is that I am, again and forever, astounded by the fact that Republicans are blamed for the race conflicts extant in this country.
After the Civil War, Republican Abraham Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans were meant to form an unsegregated whole from the divided states. After Lincoln’s assassination, those plans were tossed aside by his Democrat Vice-President, Andrew Johnson. Segregation stayed the de facto norm in much of the country. From there to the enactment of Jim Crow laws, Democrats were instrumental in stalling equality for Black Americans.
After being vetoed by Democrat President Andrew Johnson, the 15th amendment to the constitution, giving black men the right to vote, was signed in 1870 by Republican president, Ulysses S. Grant. During Grant’s 1869-77 presidency, the KKK and other southern white ‘social clubs’ became nothing but terrorists in outright defiance of the Republican-led (through 1885) federal government. The KKK would be responsible for thousands of deaths and would vastly weaken the political power of southern Blacks and Republicans.
After in-name-only ‘Republican’ Theodore Roosevelt left office in 1909, he founded the Progressive Party. Teddy went nowhere with it, but the left-wing of today loves it.
Twenty-four years after Teddy’s tenure, his distant cousin, Franklin Delano, took over as President. FDR wasn’t willing to upset the racial applecart by either passing anti-lynching legislation or doing something about segregation in the South, but he did have the ingenuity or dumb luck to come up with another way to win the increasingly urban Black vote.
Everyone was suffering the effects of the Great Depression, and Blacks were at the bottom of the prosperity scale. So when FDR began giving everything to everyone through the New Deal, who stood to benefit the most? The poorest. Poor whites fell for it, of course, but they weren’t burdened by a history of slavery and some may have found it easier to untangle from the web. Poor Blacks became enslaved all over again, but this time to a government who shamelessly bribed them with giveaways in return for votes.
Only 18 years after FDR’s death, Lyndon Baines Johnson came into office and doubled down on New Deal freebies with his ‘Great Society’ programs. So all of the poor, (not just Blacks), who, for generations, had become reliant on government hand-outs were further encouraged to vote Democrat to keep the largesse flowing.
And Republicans are the bad guys?!
Republicans today certainly aren’t as true to their ‘small government’ roots as they were, and there are horrifying fringe groups on both sides who need to drink their own Kool-Aid. The Democrats though, have warmly embraced Socialism or Teddy’s Progressivism. Either is slavery by another name.
Good editorial! You know your history.
