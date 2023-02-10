I want reparations. For what? Oh, my great-great-great-grandfather was discriminated against because he was Irish. So, how much do you want? As much as you will give me.
Sound familiar? Reparations is nothing more than another way to express your hate for life’s happenings. Reparation is nothing more than I am too lazy to work so I will get as much from the government as I can and make a political statement at the same time.
According to Wikipedia, reparation is “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying money to or otherwise helping those who have been wronged.”
If you are a criminal, you may pay reparations to your victim. This is logical. But paying a person reparation for something that occurred to someone else, not necessarily a relative, is not logical. It is an insult.
It was best said by Douglas Murray in the Feb. 6 New York Post, who wrote reparations aren’t about justice. They’re an act of revenge.
According to him, “Today in America, we are no longer talking about a group of people who did a wrong paying compensation to people to whom a wrong was done. We are talking of a group of people who look like a group of people who did a wrong in the past making a vast wealth transfer to another group of people who look like a group of people to whom a wrong was done (Black Americans).”
The recent hysteria began with the writing of an essay in The Atlantic by Ta-Nehisi Coates “The Case for Reparations.”
Coates was born in Baltimore in 1975. Ta-Nehisi is an Egyptian word for Nubia, a region along the Nile, also known as the Land of the Black.
As an activist, his father, a Black Panther from the ‘60s named him Ta-Nehisi in the hope of turning him into a leader of the Black community someday. Ta-Nehisi is affluent. He was raised with comfort and has no personal experience as a slave or relatives as a slave. However, his father impacted his hate for whites, and empowered him to consider everything in life as racist against Blacks. He has numerous books, essays, articles and awards for his efforts.
From thefamouspeople.com, “Ta-Nehisi Coates life story is incredibly inspiring, as he did not lose hope even after losing three jobs and being forced to support his family with his unemployment checks. He expresses his concerns against discrimination through his writings. … His essays are critical of the American society, which to him, is plagued with racial bias, urban policing and racial identity. Coates is now regarded as one of the most influential Black intellectuals of the era.”
From Murray’s article, “The transatlantic slave trade, like the far larger Arab slave trade of the same period, was only made possible because Black Africans kidnapped and sold their brothers and sisters into slavery. We know this from the historical record and from the memoirs of those to whom this was done, like the remarkable 18th century slave Olaudah Equiano.”
Ta-Nehisi Coates’ influence has led to the consideration in many cities, to award reparations to Blacks who have not been slaves. Many do not even have a relative who was a slave or a Black family member who was a slave owner.
And yet progressive mindset pollutes our youth with revenge for what they themselves allowed to happen in our history.
Reparations are a way to assuage guilt by those who bear the historical blame of what transpired.
Reparations are an insult to those Blacks who have worked hard to remove the victim label the liberals give to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.