Toward the end of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bravura performance in a ballroom at the Boston Park Plaza on Wednesday, an alarm bell sounded and a robotic female voice announced “a report of an emergency in this building.” The crowd, 2,000 strong, on hand to hear Kennedy formally declare his candidacy, was instructed to evacuate.

After a moment of confusion, RFK Jr. told the crowd he’d been informed that there was no emergency and he would press on with his speech. The bell sounded again, and the demanding, automated voice repeated the call to evacuate.

