The most recent Real Clear Politics polling average finds nearly two-thirds of all Americans think the country is on the wrong track. Real wages are down for 22 straight months, inflation has people worried about the security of their economy, and we are, to recall the words of Jimmy Carter, suffering through a period of malaise.

Not all of this is the president’s fault. He did promise during his inaugural address to bring us all together, and not only has he failed, but through his harsh rhetoric he’s further divided us. But the problems run much deeper. We have lost confidence in our exceptionalism, thanks in no small part to the perversions of the American story now being taught to our children.

