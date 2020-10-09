Often times, it’s not just what we say but how we say something. Politicians, realtors and car salesmen have this concept down to an art. A home with “potential” means you’ll be spending your free time getting to know the staff at the home improvement store intimately and “water view” may only mean being able to view your neighbor’s overflowing irrigation system when it’s running amok. A “one owner” car might have been owned by the kid down the road who likes to jump ravines and the politician who claims their office has been servicing their district and constituents for years might have been a rancher whose idea of “servicing” is more akin as to how his bull “services” his cows, if you get my drift.
Before I married my wife, she was my girlfriend but when I introduce her as “my ex-girlfriend”, I get the eye-roll-head-shake from her and am left out of the rest of the conversation. I really didn’t say anything wrong, I just said it wrong (her opinion, not mine). She also doesn’t like it when I tell people I’m unemployed rather than retired; in fact, the same look accompanies that statement. How you say things are often judiciously weighed when you’re in a relationship; tread carefully.
The same applies when we engage in opinion-oriented discussions with others. It strikes me these days that debate and comprise between two sides is harder to achieve than ever; it seems we can no longer consider another’s idea as ours is the only possible opinion that would be correct. When we attempt to further our argument, we need to be aware of how we state our case as well as what we are advancing.
Sometimes a valid point can be lost if it’s presented in a way that belittles the other person or diminishes their point, one that feels just as valid to them as ours does to us.
I guess what I’m saying is that in these emotionally charged times, we need to be even more aware of not only what we say to one another but how we say it as well. Discourse over discord.
Sure, we all have opinions. There are our opinions and the wrong opinions. While I say that in jest, it seems more and more people today seemingly feel that way. I can remember being in my teens and early 20’s when I welcomed, even hungered for the ideas and opinions of others. I read diverse philosophies, eagerly engaged in debates and discussions with peers, professors and anyone who I could debate on current events, ideas, viewpoints and beliefs. Some of these I accepted in whole or in part, some I dismissed but I was always eager to see another point of view. I realize that as we age our life experiences shade the ideas and opinions of our youth and tend to harden our beliefs and perceptions and know I am not excepted. But I believe we all could benefit from at least listening to contrary thoughts/opinions before we dismiss them out of hand. Maybe then the other person will hear our ideas and realize how wrong they were! (kidding again)
Frequently, getting our point across boils down to not actually what we’re saying but more how we say something.
Now I’m not talking about going down the Political Correctness path which gets out of hand so readily. I’m not a fan of PC extremism and feel most folks should just get over themselves and not become so offended over the least, perceived slight, nor should institutions kowtow to the few who do perceive a slight by subjecting the majority to redress but then that is a subject for a future column. To sum it all up, I feel the philosophy of agreeing to disagree is a sane one, wouldn’t you agree?
Very true. The very best way to say something, is to ask questions that you know the answer to. This involves understanding who you are dealing with, what they are thinking, and what common ground can be established by asking the right questions that lead to a mutual understanding. I have been a salesperson in six different industries over a period of nearly 50 years. Sales done correctly is an honorable profession, no lying required, IMO.
