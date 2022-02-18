Over the past two years, American life has changed dramatically, and nearly every family has reckoned with the fact that a reliable, high-speed internet connection has become essential for work, school, telehealth, and so much more.
As we adjusted our daily lives at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, internet access allowed many to continue to succeed in the classroom, stay connected to loved ones, receive routine medical care, and continue to grow their small businesses.
On the other side of this coin, without access to reliable, affordable internet, students fell behind on assignments, seniors were left unable to access the care needed to stay healthy, and small businesses struggled to stay afloat in a digital economy.
Even before the pandemic, a lack of reliable internet was a reality that too many in rural and tribal areas of our state experienced and continue to experience.
According to census data, in Arizona, roughly 16% of households do not have an internet subscription — that’s almost 400,000 Arizonans. And, on tribal lands, only half of residents have home internet service. In our changing world, this is unacceptable.
This fall, I was proud to vote in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: bipartisan legislation that makes historic investments in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.
I fought to ensure the investments in our bill targeted the infrastructure rural and tribal communities need most, like reliable, affordable broadband.
In tackling many of the infrastructure deficiencies that have plagued our communities for decades, this bill invests in the future of our children, the strength of our economy, and the success of our country.
In November, the president signed our bill into law, and we are beginning to see how it is already making a real difference in the lives of families in Arizona’s First District.
Our infrastructure bill invests $65 billion in broadband, focused where it’s needed most — rural and tribal communities. The bill adds another $2 billion in funding for broadband deployment on tribal lands. And the legislation’s Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program will prioritize projects in areas where there is no internet access.
These are real investments that will address the widening digital divide and build the infrastructure necessary to transform health care, economic development, and our children’s education.
However, true access does not rely only on the availability of broadband for every household. I’m also working to ensure high-speed internet is affordable for every Arizonan — students, families, and small business owners alike.
Our infrastructure bill also creates a permanent program to assist struggling families with their monthly internet bill. Starting late last year, eligible Arizonans began receiving $30 each month toward an internet subscription under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program — they’ll continue to receive that discount now under the Affordable Connectivity Program. Folks with questions can visit my website, ohalleran.house.gov.
There is much more work to be done to address the infrastructure needs of our communities and eliminate the digital divide once and for all.
I’m committed to hearing from stakeholders, tribal leadership, and local officials about the ongoing challenges facing our communities, and I’m counting on you and your family to let me know what you need. My office is here to serve you: call, email, or join one of my town halls.
Tom O’Halleran is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. A Democrat, he lives in the Village of Oak Creek.
