In the aftermath of another turbulent election season, maybe it’s time for politicians, regulatory agencies and the media to return to something that feels almost quaint: the truth.

During World War II, the “Superman” radio show writers coined the phrase “Truth, Justice and the American Way.” At the time, it was a way to cheer on the American military. I later grew up on Superman comic books, and, while I didn’t completely understand it, I knew it represented something great. A guiding light.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.