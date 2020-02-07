I love sparkles, sequins, purple spangles and gold glitter. Maybe being generally conservative in my home decorating makes me go hog-wild with glitz that’s disposable.
Speaking of frippery, the SRC (Socialist Republic of California) is planning a sparkly new program of free health care for all of their illegal aliens.
Well, great. That should cause another huge influx of fed-up SRC citizens to land in Arizona. Why don’t those people just get active in politics and try to shape their own state rather than coming over here (which they all consider because of their crushing tax burden) and bringing their liberal politics (which caused the mess they’re fleeing) with them?
Some of those folks may have been actual conservatives 20 or 30 years ago, but living in California makes it almost impossible to not become so politically correct that you don’t realize how liberal you’ve become. We Arizonians are still allowed to say when something is asinine, but that’s not the case in liberal enclaves where the only wrong is conservatism.
The upside to the shiny new SRC bauble is that many of our own illegal population would immediately follow it to California.
But we’ll still be paying for all that pizazz. Most of us understand that this free healthcare coverage being discussed isn’t free, right? That all of us who pay a nickel in income taxes are picking up the tab. Whether you’re talking California’s Medi-Cal or Arizona’s AHCCCS, a big portion of it is picked up by the federal government/us. The rest is picked up by our state or county governments/us. Every program that we allow to be voted in is paid for by us … you and me.
My online critics heartily (and, no doubt, compassionately) disagree with my emphasis on those who freeload off of the taxpayers. They feel that the welfare rolls are populated only by those who are truly unable to work. Well, if you’re going to buy that, I’ll bet I can round up a dandy bridge to sell you, too.
Some of the people I love most in the world live in the SRC. It’s one of the most beautiful places anywhere and I spent many happy years there. But California is contemplating steps which will be (as they so often are) quickly adopted by the rest of the country. How have the ‘conservatives’ in California allowed this to happen? How can we keep it from happening here?
Could we require those quasi-conservatives pouring over here from the SRC to go through a de-programming to help them regain their common sense? The Phoenix paper recently ran a long article headlined by the fact that new, progressive state residents have already turned Arizona purple. If we have any chance of keeping our own common sense as a red state, there is no time to waste. Texas has already been flipped; please register to vote and don’t let it happen here.
I love purple with sequins and rhinestones, but not with my politics.
Leslie Baker is a native Arizonian who retired from the construction and real estate industries. She volunteered for over 20 years with various Hospice organizations. She and her husband, Phillip Mojica, live in Linden.
