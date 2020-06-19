I've been happy to do this for 30 years, until now. If local businesses want people to shop local, then make it safe to do so. As the CDC recommends, I'm wearing a mask to protect you. Please have your employees do the same for the community. We all stop at red lights to protect each other and nobody complains that being required to stop is an infringement of our rights.Saturday errands revealed several stores that are protecting their customers. Employees at the Verizon Store, Mail-Copy-Plus, Lowe's and Safeway all wore masks. Thank you. At another small business where nobody was wearing a mask, I was asked if I was there to rob the place. Nope, just trying to protect you, your employees, and your other customers. I won't be back until you're willing to do the same. The outdoor art show has always been a favorite of mine and I was pleased to see in the paper that they were "Back with Social Distancing". Yes, the booths were more than 6 feet apart, but I only saw 2 vendors with masks and after taking the fabulous physically distanced yoga class on the lawn, was able to tally a mask rate among shoppers of less than 10%. Perhaps there were hand sanitizing stations scattered among the booths, but I couldn't take the risk to find out. Lest you think I'm acting out of fear, let me assure you, I'm not. Physicians are exposed to infectious diseases on a daily basis and do not pick and choose who to care for based on protection of self. Shop local? I have been and want to continue doing so. Please do your part to make that happen.
Laura B. Brown, MD
Pinetop
