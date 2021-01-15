LAKESIDE—Short-term renting is ruining The Shores at Rainbow Lake “The Shores”, according to Celaine “Cece” Derickson, a resident of the neighborhood. Ms. Derickson is Chair of the STOP (ShorTermOptionProhibited) Committee. The committee, composed of concerned neighbors, was formed after short-term rentals from places like AirBnB and VRBO became commonplace in The Shores. Problems encountered include:
Numbers of renters. As many as 20+ people per rental. “With short-term renting it’s always party time next door!” said Tom Pyzdek, a STOP committee member with short-term rental neighbors on both sides. According to Pyzdek “Hardly a day goes by when both houses aren’t rented to multiple groups of several people.” With 15+ short-term rentals in The Shores that’s 300+ visitors at any one time.
Increased traffic. Additional vehicles on The Shores private roads. E.g., if there are 15 rental units in The Shores x 3 cars per rental, that’s 45+ additional vehicles in The Shores at any given time!
Parking. Cars, trucks, SUVs, boat trailers etc. parked overnight on streets. Sometimes as many as eight vehicles are parked in the driveways, yards and streets of rentals.
Loss of privacy and security. Thousands of strangers visiting this private, gated community every year make a joke of the gates and gate codes.
Irresponsible landlords. The owners of these AirBnB or VRBO properties are not onsite to supervise their renters so they are unaware of any issues, leaving other Shores owners to contend with renter problems.
Decreased property values as people who don’t like short-term renting sell their homes.
Commercial businesses buying into The Shores neighborhood solely for short-term rental purposes. One recent sale of a vacant lot and a home was made to a company named Hideaway Rentals. Many owners fear that The Shores will become a resort community, much as Sedona has become. Estimates are that Sedona is now over 20% short-term rentals.
Last fall The Shores HOA Board of Directors commissioned a straw poll which garnered overwhelming support for changing the CC&Rs to ban short-term rentals. In response the Board had their attorney draft new CC&Rs banning short-term rentals. The proposed changes have been sent out this month to property owners in The Shores with approval recommended by the Board.
Pro-rental forces are threatening a lawsuit.
Short-term renting has become a hot-button issue throughout Arizona as investors scramble to get an increased return on investments in the wake of interest rates dropping to near zero. Communities such as Paradise Valley and Sedona are grappling with problems such as parties of several hundred AirBnB renters. White Mountain communities other than The Shores, such as Mountain Gate, have responded by changing CC&Rs. White Mountain Country Club is considering changes as well. The Shores controversy is the latest to move towards banning short-term rentals.
