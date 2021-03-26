Recently, in my English Language Arts Class I was asked to write an opinion about a subject. I chose the question, should our community help people who are affected by a natural disaster? In this opinion, I will talk about how we can help and how you can survive a natural disaster.
A natural disaster is a disaster made from nature. A few examples of natural disasters are blizzards and tornados, however there are many other natural disasters. A blizzard is a big snow storm that can accumulate at least 50 inches of snow. A tornado is a rotating thunderstorm, where warm air mixes with cold air. The resulting winds form a funnel that touches the ground and could pick up houses and barns. The scale is measured from EF0 to a EF5. EF0 is the least destructive tornado. It has speeds up to 65 to 85 mph. A EF5 is the most destructive tornado, it has speeds up to 200 mph.
The Blizzard of 1967 in the White Mountains was one of the natural disasters in our area. The storm dropped over 100 inches of snow over a seven-day period. The US Air Force came to help people who survived the blizzard. Another disaster is the Rodeo-Chediski Fire. At first this was two separate fires, then it came together to form the Rodeo-Chediski Fire. This big fire burned very close to Show Low. It burned 732 miles of land. The fire made its own climate. Some could argue the fire was not a natural disaster.
I interviewed Thad Webb. He is a firefighter and he has experienced the Rodeo — Chediski Fire. He said it made its own climate and it was a wall of fire that was over 50 feet tall. He said the best way to survive a natural disaster is to be prepared. He said to donate blankets, clothes and food and water to the red cross.
I think it is important to help people who get hurt in natural disasters, but how do we do it? The first thing is to be prepared if you know a storm’s coming. You should pack batteries, clothes, food and water. After that, you need to evacuate to a family member’s house to stay there so you can survive because you will eventually run out of water and food. You can also visit Ready Set Go Website to know what to do.
All of us can help people who get hurt in a natural disaster by donating to donation sites like the Red Cross. Being nice to neighbors and donating to them if they are in need of food and water is important, because caring is an important of life. We have to take care of our neighbors, because one day we may need help. So, let us all help each other and do our part to help those who need help.
Chase Cole is a 4th grader with SLUSD. His teacher is Mrs. Cynthia Cody. He was asked to write on a subject that required research and personal interview.
