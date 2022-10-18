We have seen a letter to the editor published October 7, 2022, and felt compelled to provide your readers an accurate and more up-to-date portrayal of the current of state of airline activity in Show Low.

We are completely aware of the issues that plagued a successful start-up in Show Low and we can assure the public that these issues (most of which were outside of our control) are now behind us and we have operated a successful operation for the last month.

