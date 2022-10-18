We have seen a letter to the editor published October 7, 2022, and felt compelled to provide your readers an accurate and more up-to-date portrayal of the current of state of airline activity in Show Low.
We are completely aware of the issues that plagued a successful start-up in Show Low and we can assure the public that these issues (most of which were outside of our control) are now behind us and we have operated a successful operation for the last month.
To counter the points stated in the letter, Southern Airways has the leading technology portfolio of any other commuter airline. This includes bi-lateral interlines with the major airlines, a 24-hour customer service center, and (launching next month) a mobile booking app that will allow for online check-in and for customers to make their own changes to flight reservations.
To state that we do not have enough planes and pilots to serve Show Low is a statement that lacks context. While we have had to piece together resources in the first couple of months, the reality is that we have pilots and aircraft dedicated to Show Low that have not yet been able to fly. The pilots were trained on a specific aircraft type and we have two of those aircraft in one of our Pennsylvania maintenance hangars waiting to be deployed to Show Low. The reason for the delay in getting your dedicated aircraft to Arizona is 100% attributed to international supply-chain disruptions. In fact, one of the aircraft has been grounded for almost two months waiting on an aircraft-specific green LED light bulb. This same light bulb has grounded almost a dozen of the same aircraft types across the country. We are told by the manufacturer that we can expect the bulb in the month of October. Despite this delay, we have pulled resources from our national footprint to be able serve the people of Show Low.
Things have drastically improved. We finished the last fourteen days of September in Show Low with an on-time performance on-par with major airlines, and, so far in October, we have had only one cancel (due to bad weather, and made-up the next day). In fact, so far this month we have a 104% completion rate (meaning we have flown even more flights than were scheduled).
We do not believe the author of this letter to the editor that was published on the 7th has flown to or from Show Low since mid-August. Granted, his analysis of a non-perfect airline at that time certainly has some factual basis, but, things have drastically improved and we invite the author and any member of the Show Low community that has not had a positive experience to come back to your local airport and see the improvements for yourselves.
While we are still awaiting the delivery of your dedicated aircraft and crew, we are now running a successful operation, one that we know the community of Show Low deserves.
P.S. Even in the beginning months of flight cancels, we sparred no expense in taking care of the passengers. This included chartering third-party aircraft, contracting ground transportation providers, and supplying hotel rooms if needed. At Southern, we spare no expense to guarantee that no passenger is stranded—a policy that no one else in the airline industry has adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.