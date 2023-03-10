I was reading scripture recently and the title I chose for this column appeared in my reading. It is based on Martin Luther’s statement in my Portals of Prayer, that “We also need to realize that standing up for Jesus is speaking out for Jesus.”
So also, our standing up for our country is speaking out for our country. Are you not tired of hearing our country portrayed as the worst in the world? Are you not tired of having the rest of the world laugh at us for all the goof-ball mistakes made by this administration?
I love writing this column. I love using my writing skills, my love of history and my faith in God in bringing to the surface those current events that affect us and our way of life. I appreciate those who comment positively, and I appreciate those who don’t.
That is what is great about America. We can agree to disagree.
However, I feel like sometimes I am all by myself. I encourage any of you to write into the paper and support our Christian beliefs, our American way of life and our conservative viewpoint.
Newsmax was recently removed from Direct TV. I liked Newsmax and I also enjoy its magazine. It presented both sides but with a conservative slant that was not insulting to the other side, just enlightening. And when you are enlightened you are smarter and able to hold your own in a conversation where your views are questioned. Silence can be golden, but it also can leave you vulnerable to criticism for not standing your ground and putting up a defense.
I hope Newsmax returns, but if not, I hope that I can bring to you an enlightenment that will bolster your resolve to stand up and be counted for having an opinion and having it recognized as valuable. I do, and I encourage you to follow suit.
Linda Gilbertson has lived in the mountains since 1998, a firearms instructor, a lover of history and a conservative.
All generalizations. No specifics.
