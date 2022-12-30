Remember the acronym KISS, Keep It Simple, Stupid?
The sentiment can fittingly be employed in a number of situations. One of the best uses of KISS is when trying to express an idea or profound statement. If you keep it simple, it will take less explanation and be more memorable. Even to stupid. Enter the aphorism, a pithy statement of general truth.
“The early bird gets the worm,” is an aphorism meant to remind us not to be dilatory or “put off until tomorrow what can be done today.”
A simple truth succinctly expressed and embedded into our memory. The procrastinator in me, however, embraces the amended maxim “The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.”
Aphorisms, little pearls of wisdoms, abound to teach us how to be better people, be more motivated and kinder in word and deed to our fellow humans.
Boring. I like aphorisms with some bite, some wit.
“A clear conscience equals a bad memory.” See? There’s a truth we could all acknowledge.
“A good time to keep your mouth shut is when you find yourself in deep doo-doo” is another undeniable truth one can learn from.
Repeat this often to any politician you come across but I doubt it will have any lingering effect. Remember what the last initial in KISS stands for.
“You don’t need a parachute to skydive, you just need one to do it a second time” makes you think and can be applied to other situations.
Here are a couple of more statements that embody truths that can’t be denied:
• “Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is knowing not to put it in fruit salad.”
• “Don’t argue with idiots; they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.”
• Along the same line, “Arguing with a fool, just proves there are two.”
Many of these aphorisms are undeniable wisdoms to live by. They bring a little levity to the discussion while getting your point across to someone who might otherwise take offense at your attempt to offer insight.
Sometimes these phrases question our grasp of logic. Like, “Should we really choose between just two people for president but 50 for Miss America?” Or, “We never really grow up, we just learn how to act in public,” although I wish that last sentiment was more universally practiced.
Here are a few I found that were attributable to persons of varying degrees of fame:
• Proverbs 21:19 — “It is better to live in a desert than with a quarrelsome and nagging wife.” (Many of us live in the desert, but, somehow, still …)
• Albert Einstein opined, “The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”
• Self-help author Wayne Dyer blithely wrote: “The highest form of ignorance is when you reject something you don’t know anything about.”
• An African proverb wisely explains, “Never test the depth of the water with both feet,” and while spoofing philosopher Reneʹ Descartes’ famous quote, “I think, therefore I am,” someone wrote, “I doubt, therefore I might be,” for those of us not as sure of ourselves.
And to end this column, allow me to offer up an aphorism attributable to the enigmatic and most quoted of all philosophers:
“Write a wise saying and your name will live forever.” — Anonymous
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications.
