If you’re anywhere near my age, you know this getting old business ain’t for sissies.
One of the joys, though, is waking up to the first real snowfall of the year and running from window to window like an amped-up 5-year-old!
Of course, before you could grab his shirttail, said 5-year-old would be out the door and in the white stuff.
Staying inside with a cup of something hot and doing nothing is much more appealing to those of us without an 8-to-5 daily commitment.
Speaking of doing nothing, have you read that there’s a college class being taught in Wisconsin called the Do Nothing course?
When I first heard mention of that class, my eyes rolled without even being told to. But as I thought about it further, I could actually see some value in it.
Mental health concerns have risen on college campuses in recent years. More than 60% of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem in 2020-21, an increase of roughly 50% compared to 2013, according to a study published in June.
And those issues have sure increased exponentially in people of my age group. I’ve been blaming COVID-19 and its damaging vaccines for a lot of the mental health (and physical, but that’s another story) deterioration I see in myself and too many of my friends.
But I’m willing to let COVID share that blame with the overwhelming effect of tech in our lives.
Young people are living vastly different lives than we lived at their ages. Our version of “tech” consisted of a radio or TV when we were very young.
Until we were in our 30s or 40s, our phones were anchored to the wall, and we certainly couldn’t watch a soccer game on them or ask them for the definition of cockamamie.
While that may sound like primitive living, it was also a lot less stressful. We weren’t “connected” 24/7 whether we wanted to be or not. Bad news didn’t rocket around the globe the moment it happened, and we didn’t know we were supposed to be stressing over it.
Remember the amped-up 5-year-old mentioned earlier? Fifteen through 95-year-olds need to bolt for fun in the snow as much as he does. Tech stress is ruining lives and relationships.
Recently, my son, who’s in his early 40s, has taken a step toward unplugging by turning off the notifications on his phone.
When he mentioned it to me, I think he cringed, wondering if I might disapprove. I congratulated him and told him that, if someone died last night, they wouldn’t be any deader in the morning when he, well rested, checked the phone on his schedule and got the news.
I suspect most young folks haven’t learned to disconnect now and then for a few days of camping with nothing but nature and a friend or two as input. When we oldsters were their age, that was a given; our parents didn’t hesitate to snap off the TV and point at the door.
No, barring an EMT, tech isn’t going away, but learning to moderate its impact on our brains and energy could be lifesaving to those of us, young or old, who are constantly plugged in.
If the instructors or facilitators in the Do Nothing classes are encouraging young people to unplug and listen to nothing but their own and other in-person voices for extended periods, the classes could be hugely beneficial things.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
