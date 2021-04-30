“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
As a child of the 1960s, I grew up with Neil Armstrong’s famous words rattling around inside my head. I remember the many times when school assemblies would convene in the elementary school gymnasium so we could watch the latest launch of a NASA rocket or men walking on the Moon.
Thoughts of becoming an astronaut filled our dreams.
Let’s flash to modern day America — On April 19, 22 and 25, 2021 NASA flew the “Ingenuity helicopter” on the surface of Mars. While the first flight garnered some media attention, our collective citizenry was more focused on the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
Everyone was so fixated on the trial, civil rights, gun control, COVID-19 and vaccine safety to pay any attention to the flight of the “Ingenuity helicopter.”
I bet you didn’t even know the name of the helicopter, which I really consider more of a drone.
On its first flight, the helicopter went up in the air three meters and back down, while on the second flight it went to an altitude of five meters, then went two meters sideways and back before landing.
On its third flight, “Ingenuity” took off from the Martian surface at 4:31 a.m. Eastern on April 25, going up to an altitude of five meters. It then flew 50 meters away and back before touching down 80 seconds after takeoff, according to data that arrived on Earth about six hours after the flight. The helicopter reached a top speed of two meters per second during the flight.
While this was hardly a “Wilber and Orville Wright” moment — the flights are historic and will be forever recorded in history.
The reason this flight was significant is what is coming in the future. Imagine if we can fly and map the surface of another planet while hovering near the surface. Perhaps there is a magical mineral or rock out there that will forever change our knowledge of Mars and what it was. Imagine what Mars could become with study.
Perhaps we will find nothing of value. Maybe we will never land a human on the surface of the planet — but we have to try.
Like everyone else, I too have been caught up in the “Earthly” news cycle but it is refreshing to step back and take a look at what NASA is doing for just a moment. It gives me hope that science and technology are progressing and doing something positive. I’d rather dream of a world with hope than focus on the latest mass shooting.
That doesn’t mean that I will ignore what is going on around me.
After the third flight of the helicopter, Dave Lavery, program executive for the project at NASA Headquarters, said in a statement, “Today’s flight was what we planned for, and yet it was nothing short of amazing. With this flight, we are demonstrating critical capabilities that will enable the addition of an aerial dimension to future Mars missions.”
The future of the 1.8-kilogram “Ingenuity helicopter” is very grim as it will be pushed to its limits remotely by its Earthly pilots to see what it can and cannot do. On its final flights it will likely be destroyed in a crash as it is tested.
I hope that all of us owe a debt to the “Ingenuity helicopter” in coming years.
