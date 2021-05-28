I know I’ve had a few of my own. Looking back, I think I’ve had my fair share of bad days.
A bad day may start out with a little nuisance like finding a flat tire on the car just as you’re heading out for work, trying not to be late again. Of course, on a bad day, this would be followed by lug nuts refusing to budge, followed by busted knuckles, followed by ripped and/or grease soiled clothing, followed by a limp spare tire, followed by a short conversation with a cop about speed limits. And, to make the day worse, you never received the call telling you the office would be closed today, as the boss wasn’t feeling well, so enjoy your day off, because you chucked your phone two counties over when it rang because you just pinched your finger in the jack while trying to lift the car. A bad day.
Well, maybe that isn’t exactly how a bad day manifested but you get the gist. Many a bad day starts off with just a seemingly mild inconvenience and snowballs from there.
Deep breaths, kicking inanimate objects or caterwauling well-worn sailor locutions, usually calm the victim but will startle bystanders. Typically soon after, the anxiety of the events diminish over the course of the day (or week or month or years) and we go about our lives as usual and forgive karma for messing with us.
While we all experience these pernicious predicaments from time to time, we can take solace in the fact that someone, somewhere is having an even worse day.
I’m not really sure why another’s adversity should make us feel better, but it does. I guess, perhaps, it puts our own distress in perspective. The Germans have a word for this, schadenfreude, meaning taking delight in another’s mischance. The philosopher, Friedrich Nietzche, wrote, “To see others suffer does one good” and there’s a saying in Japan, “The misfortunes of others tastes like honey.” So then, allow me to enumerate several examples of people who’ve had undeniably worse days than those you or I have brooded over, all so you can feel better about your day.
One day in 1814 in London, at the Horseshoe Brewery, a 22-foot tall vat of porter ruptured and spilled it’s 135,000 gallons, knocking over several other vats and drowning eight nearby villagers, five of which were attending a wake. Talk about a bad day getting worse!
How about the bad day Mr. Jimi Heselden, owner of the company that makes Segway scooters, experienced? How could a multi-millionaire have a day worse than yours? By riding his own Segway scooter to his death off a 42 foot cliff, that’s how. News reports of the time said Mr. Heselden was backing up on his scooter to make way for another person on the path.
(Objects in the mirror may be…)
In Oakland, California in 2007, according to an article in the East Bay Times, a fellow strolling down the street was killed when a fire hydrant was hit by a car and propelled through the air by water pressure, landing squarely on his head. Chance is an evil mistress.
Feeling better about your day, yet? Consider how the fickle finger of fate flicked former Electric Light Orchestra cellist, Mike Edwards, causing his worst day when one of those enormous, 1300-pound, cylindrical hay bales, rolled down an embankment, crushing his car and killing him as he drove by.
Then there is the really bad day the crew aboard the HMS Trinidad had in 1942. After launching a torpedo towards the enemy, the torpedo malfunctioned and circled back to explode against the ship killing 32 sailors.
Okay, so wartime at sea has its undeniable risks but what about having a bad day while commuting on an airliner? Sure, any aircraft accident is horrific but when caused by a most unlikely series of events, it has to go down as a rather uniquely defined “bad day”.
In this instance, a regional Congolese airliner on a routine flight, met its improbable fate when a crocodile, having been smuggled onboard, escaped its container and sauntered, as crocodiles do, down the aisle of the airplane. As frightened passengers scrambled towards the front of the plane to avoid the reptile’s attention, the shifting weight caused the airplane to nose-over beyond the control of the pilots and crash, killing 20. The only survivors, one passenger and one disoriented crocodile.
Now that you can see that your bad day is probably better than the bad days the folks in these examples experienced, rejoice in your own schadenfreude and exit the pity parade.
Well, at least until the next calamity casts its shadow.
Have a good day!
