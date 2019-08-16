GUEST COLUMN
The American healthcare system is crippled by a number of things:
Too many hands, trying to make a bigger mess by offering universal healthcare or “Medicare for All.” It’s a major disaster is waiting to destroy the economy of the US.
The doctor-patient relationship no longer exists, too many staff members handling patient needs without a strong medical background. In many cases it increases the malpractice risk 10X.
Time is of little importance. Patient requests can take 4-6 weeks just for a simple letter or arrange a doctor’s needed medical test by staff. Delays can be a matter of life, serious medical setbacks, or even death. The medical industry has forgotten that a patient is first a consumer, they’re the one’s paying the freight.
What is the actual cost to deliver healthcare to American citizens, and why does the medical field wait months for reimbursement? Underwriters seem to be using the income for 3-6 months, before paying billings six-plus months old. Reimbursement should be mandatory 45 days or payment doubles. Stop payment rejections, over minor coding issues corrected with a simple phone call or email.
Doctors don’t need to see so many patients to make a reasonable living. They need a better reimbursement schedule in exchange for cutting heavy administrative and semi-medical staff by 30%. Twelve to fifteen patients per day (average 14) 14x4.5 workdays = 63 patients per week, 252 per month, and 3,024 per year. At $100 per patient yearly, equals $302,400+. Many patients are seen several times per year.
Hospitals, doctors, and labs need to post their fees as a matter of Law, and all hospitals, clinics, and labs including insurance underwriters, should be required to post the salaries, and benefits of all top executives individually.
Develop a standardized pricing for all diagnostic testing, no matter if paid by insurance or an individual out-of-pocket. It might be a major benefit to hospitals and labs, to offer a 10% discount for cash payment
A recent list published on the billing and payments accepted by doctors, hospitals & labs was as follows:
• Comprehensive metabolic-liver & kidney function: hospital charge $179; insurance & Medicare reimbursement $15
• Blood count complete: hospital charge $51; insurance & Medicare $11.
• MRI cervical spine: hospital charge $3,000; insurance & Medicare $586
Why would anyone accept these extraordinarily low payments in the first place, and the second place, why are the charges so high? The American people deserve answers.
Will the private healthcare system in the United States, and be affordable to everyone without government interference? Yes, a thousand times yes!
Washington must first start listening and stop believing the only solutions centers around those from Harvard, Yale and Columbia, etc. Congress (all members) need a firm understanding; government is the problem, not the solution. The VA & Medicare, which both should be handed over to private enterprise with a strong watchdog committee overseeing all activities of both, including wages of hospital executives vs. staff and terms limits for watchdogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.