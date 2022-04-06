I grew up in the ’50s, and I believe have lived a wonderful life in a wonderful country! Don’t get upset should you disagree. Rather, read on a bit to see where I am going with this bold or outrageous statement, depending on your own experience.
In my soon-to-be 81 years, I have had the privilege of growing up in a military family, attended 13 different schools in 3 countries, 5 states and 13 cities in 12 years. Additionally, had the honor of serving my country for 10 years in uniform and two combat tours in Vietnam. Perhaps these factors may have a bearing on how one thinks and perceives just what is going on in America today, but let’s continue…
As we should all be aware, America is a nation of immigrants. Since Columbus arrived in 1492, we have evolved from an English expansion colony to the single most powerful and successful nation in the world. From just a few settlers in days gone by to a population of over 325 million of all races, religions and creeds, there has never been a more desirable country for people in other nations to migrate to anywhere on Earth. However, as with so many great societies created and subsequently vanished, we too appear to have reached a turning point. Some attribute this to our “systemic racism”, “lack of opportunity”, “terrible police state” or “just overall inequality”. But WHY, then, do so many people STILL want to become Americans?
My contention is that a small percent of elitist, power hungry individuals, are working diligently at turning our great nation into another unsuccessful communist regime run by selfish, controlling demigods! Our Judeo-Christian values, mostly shared by all other faiths, are collapsing before our very eyes. A quick review of current Hollywood productions, acceptable speech changes, overall permissiveness and continued reduction in core values paints a depressing picture for me and most of my generation. It is my wish and prayer that those chosen to lead us into the future take a closer look as to WHY they feel so compelled to destroy what, for just shy of 250 years, has been the most desirable country to live in, raise a family in, and be all that we can be!
Thanks for reading this minor epistle! Please feel free to comment at any time. While I was a 20-year resident of Concho, AZ, I have moved east, and now call Camden Wyoming, DE home the past two years. My email address carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
